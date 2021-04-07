Aramark Announces Upsized Revolving Credit Facility and Closing of Debt Refinancing

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced today that the Company finalized a 3-year extension on substantially all of its Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan A to 2026. This action included an upsizing of Aramark’s Revolving Credit Facility to approximately $1.2 billion that increases the Company’s cash availability by over $200 million. In addition, Aramark closed its previously announced $833 million refinancing of the Company’s 2024 Term Loan B that extends the maturity to 2028.

“With a favorable outcome of the debt refinancing and upsized revolving credit facility, we have enhanced our financial flexibility and believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the extensive growth opportunities ahead,” stated Tom Ondrof, Aramark’s Chief Financial Officer.

