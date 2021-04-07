CoreCivic Announces Proposed $400 Million Senior Notes Offering

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the “Company") announced today that it intends to offer $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), subject to market and other customary conditions. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of CoreCivic and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by all of CoreCivic’s subsidiaries that guarantee its senior secured credit facilities and its other indebtedness. CoreCivic intends to use a significant amount of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes (i) to redeem all $250 million principal amount of its outstanding 5.00% senior notes due 2022 (the “2022 Senior Notes”), including the payment of the applicable make-whole amount and accrued interest, and (ii) to otherwise repay or reduce its other indebtedness, which may include repurchasing or redeeming a portion of its $350 million principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2023 (the “2023 Senior Notes”). CoreCivic may use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. There can be no assurance that the offering of the Notes, the redemption of the 2022 Senior Notes, or any other debt reduction will be consummated.



Imperial Capital is acting as left lead underwriter, StoneX Financial Inc. is acting as joint bookrunner, and Wedbush Securities Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to CoreCivic’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR, which became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 6, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available at www.sec.gov. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained at Imperial Capital, LLC, 10100 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite 2400, Los Angeles, CA 90067, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (310) 246-3700.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the 2022 Senior Notes or the indenture governing the 2023 Senior Notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.