The Movie Studio Inc. Announces the Release of ‘RETRIBUTION’ Moviesode 2

New locations have also been targeted for production of Moviesode 3

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the “Company”) proudly announces the release of Moviesode 2 of the upcoming film “RETRIBUTION” (It’s Never Over), formerly titled “Cause & Effect.” View a trailer of RETRIBUTION Moviesode 2 at: https://vimeo.com/528989011.

RETRIBUTION Moviesode 2 stars Argentinian music artist Soleil. The talented Argentinian is taking the urban Latino market by storm. Soleil’s new song, “Voy, Voy, Voy” is featured in RETRIBUTION Moviesode 2. An aggregation of the music video in whole or in part is intended to be integrated into the completed feature film.

RETRIBUTION Moviesode 2 also stars Tito Puente Jr. who carries his father’s roots with him on screen as he delivers a powerful performance, cementing his presence in feature films. The movie also stars Karmel Bortoleti, a major talent coming from the modeling and print world, who showcases her crossover talent as a serious actress surely to be recognized in the industry as a new face and force in the motion picture industry.

Bortoleti was recently photographed for MAXIM by fashion photographer and director Messi Schneider, who sought to capture a simple, but sophisticated, concept on his recent Miami shoot. Schneider, who has shot top models Gisele BundchenCandice Swanepoel, Coco Rocha, Karolina Kurkova and Stella Maxwell, teamed up with local stylist Liandra Salles to curate looks that blend with the locale's tropical vibe. Bortoleti shines in Faena Bazaar by Curio bikinis, a Louis Vuitton scarf, and Joie de Viv diamonds (https://www.maxim.com/style/karmel-bortoleti-by-messi-schneider).

The Movie Studio’s recently completed Moviesode 1 (https://vimeo.com/473177048/aaa0f80537) features the Company’s Moviesode process of fracturing linear production of motion picture manufacturing into chapters and, when assimilated, utilizes the core movie trailer (https://vimeo.com/397053717). Once complete, the feature film allows talent integration, location and product placement to add to the value proposition during the film’s fabrication process.

RETRIBUTION is the story of a Peruvian family that borrows money from “Mr. G” for their farm and when they fail to pay it back, Mr G sends in a “cleaner” who burns down their barn. When the father, mother and brothers rush in to save the horses, the roof collapses as a young    Natalia watches from the window as her family perishes.

