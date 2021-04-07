Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Net income for the full year 2020 was $30.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared with $8.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the full year 2019.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $844 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared with net income of $11.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2019.

Shipping revenues for the fourth quarter 2020 were $97.5 million, down 0.9% compared with the fourth quarter 2019. Shipping revenues for the full year 2020 were $418.7 million, up 17.8% compared with the full year 2019.

Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A), a non-GAAP measure, for the fourth quarter 2020 were $86.1 million, down 8.2% compared with the fourth quarter 2019. TCE revenues for the full year 2020 were $375.9 million, up 12.2%, compared with the full year 2019.

Fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a non-GAAP measure, was $20.5 million, down 39.1% from $33.7 million in the same period in 2019. Full year Adjusted EBITDA was $124.9 million, up 36.3%, from $91.6 million in the same period in 2019.

Total cash(C) was $69.8 million as of December 31, 2020.

In November 2020, the Company closed on a $49.2 million loan for a term of 7 years. OSG’s subsidiaries, OSG 205 LLC and OSG Courageous II LLC, obtained the loan to finance one new 204,000 barrel U.S. Flag oil and chemical ATB barge, the OSG 205, and to refinance the tug to which the barge is paired, the OSG Courageous. In December 2020, the Company took delivery of the barge. The ATB unit is operating in the Jones Act trade and has entered into a one-year time charter.

Sam Norton, President and CEO, stated, “The full year 2020 financial results reported today met our expectations and gave us confidence in realizing the full potential of OSG’s diverse mix of business assets. To have realized these results in the midst of a global pandemic is largely the work of OSG professionals whose dedication and commitment to a safe and virus free environment has enabled us to provide operational readiness of our vessels throughout the past year. The continuing effects of the pandemic will present more pronounced financial pressures in the short run, the result of an expiring book of time charters coming off at a time when global petroleum fuels demand remains muted. However, we consider the prospects for a vaccine enabled recovery in the second half of this year to be strong, and look forward to a resumption of the positive market trends witnessed in recent years.”

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filing made on March 17, 2021, due to the prolonged depressed market conditions that exist as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's direct impact on our business, we sought and obtained modifications to certain of our financial covenants in our vessel financing facilities.

A, B, C Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables attached to this press release below.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Shipping revenues were $97.5 million for the quarter, down 0.9% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. TCE revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $86.1 million, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 8.2%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to (a) two fewer ATBs in our fleet, (b) a 74-day increase in scheduled drydocking, (c) a decrease in Delaware Bay lightering volumes and (d) a 232-day increase in lay-up days primarily due to two vessels placed in lay-up, a decision taken in light of the lack of demand due to COVID-19 economic impact. The decrease was offset by the addition to our fleet of three crude oil tankers, Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend and Alaskan Navigator, which were purchased in March 2020, and two ATBs, OSG 204 and OSG Endurance and OSG 205 and OSG Courageous, which were delivered at the end of May 2020 and beginning of December 2020, respectively.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million compared to operating income of $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $844 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared with net income of $11.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $20.5 million for the quarter, a decrease of $13.2 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, driven primarily by the decrease in TCE revenues.

Full Year 2020 Results

Shipping revenues were $418.7 million for the full year 2020, up 17.8% compared with the full year 2019. TCE revenues for the full year 2020 were $375.9 million, an increase of $40.7 million, or 12.2%, compared with the full year 2019. The increase in shipping revenues and TCE revenues was primarily due to the addition to our fleet of two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers, Overseas Gulf Coast and Overseas Sun Coast, which entered service during the fourth quarter of 2019, three crude oil tankers, Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend and Alaskan Navigator, which were purchased in March 2020, and two ATBs, OSG 204 and OSG Endurance and OSG 205 and OSG Courageous, which were delivered at the end of May 2020 and beginning of December 2020, respectively. The increase was offset by (a) two fewer ATBs in our fleet, (b) a 322-day increase in scheduled drydocking, (c) a decrease in Delaware Bay lightering volumes and (d) a 160-day increase in lay-up days primarily due to one vessel that was redelivered from time charter during the third quarter of 2020 and placed in lay-up, a decision taken in light of the lack of demand due to COVID-19 economic impact.

Operating income for the full year 2020 was $58.6 million compared to operating income of $33.4 million for the full year 2019.

Net income for the full year 2020 was $33.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared with net income of $8.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the full year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $124.9 million for the full year 2020, an increase of $33.3 million compared with the full year 2019.

Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Shipping Revenues: Time and bareboat charter revenues $ 80,427 $ 75,064 $ 344,512 $ 263,683 Voyage charter revenues 17,119 23,361 74,180 91,864 97,546 98,425 418,692 355,547 Operating Expenses: Voyage expenses 11,448 4,652 42,813 20,414 Vessel expenses 39,009 35,657 159,466 134,618 Charter hire expenses 22,861 22,630 90,608 90,359 Depreciation and amortization 15,024 13,662 58,513 52,499 General and administrative 6,957 6,482 26,869 23,399 Bad debt expense — — — 4,300 Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 24 19 982 106 Total operating expenses 95,323 83,102 379,251 325,695 Income from vessel operations 2,223 15,323 39,441 29,852 Equity in income of affiliated companies — 3,328 — 3,552 Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement — — 19,172 — Operating income 2,223 18,651 58,613 33,404 Other income, net 1,808 448 1,621 1,440 Income before interest expense and income taxes 4,031 19,099 60,234 34,844 Interest expense, net (5,902 ) (6,509 ) (24,045 ) (25,633 ) (Loss)/income before income taxes (1,871 ) 12,590 36,189 9,211 Income tax benefit/(expense) 1,027 (1,611 ) (6,185 ) (536 ) Net (loss)/income $ (844 ) $ 10,979 $ 30,004 $ 8,675 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic - Class A 90,004,773 89,375,508 89,794,392 89,251,818 Diluted - Class A 90,004,773 89,954,079 90,838,262 89,658,938 Per Share Amounts from Continuing Operations: Basic and diluted net (loss)/income – Class A $ (0.01 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ 0.10

Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,697 $ 41,503 Restricted cash 49 60 Voyage receivables, including unbilled of $6,740 and $5,611, net of reserve for doubtful accounts 13,123 9,247 Income tax recoverable 387 1,192 Other receivables 1,817 3,037 Prepaid expenses 1,310 1,292 Inventories and other current assets 2,293 1,178 Total Current Assets 88,676 57,509 Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization 832,174 737,212 Deferred drydock expenditures, net 43,134 23,734 Total Vessels, Deferred Drydock and Other Property 875,308 760,946 Restricted cash 73 114 Investments in and advances to affiliated companies — 3,599 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 27,217 31,817 Operating lease right-of-use assets 215,817 286,469 Other assets 24,646 35,013 Total Assets $ 1,231,737 $ 1,175,467 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 48,089 $ 35,876 Current installments of long-term debt 38,922 31,512 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 90,613 90,145 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 4,000 4,011 Total Current Liabilities 181,624 161,544 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 189 864 Long-term debt, net 390,198 336,535 Deferred income taxes, net 80,992 72,833 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 147,154 219,501 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 21,360 23,548 Other liabilities 30,409 19,097 Total Liabilities 851,926 833,922 Commitments and contingencies (Note 18) Equity: Common stock - Class A ($0.01 par value; 166,666,666 shares authorized; 86,365,422 and 85,713,610 shares issued and outstanding) 864 857 Paid-in additional capital 592,564 590,436 Accumulated deficit (213,335 ) (243,339 ) 380,093 347,954 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (282 ) (6,409 ) Total Equity 379,811 341,545 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,231,737 $ 1,175,467

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 30,004 $ 8,675 Items included in net income not affecting cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 58,513 52,499 Bad debt expense — 4,300 Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement (19,172 ) — Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs 2,286 1,965 Compensation relating to restricted stock, stock unit and stock option grants 2,333 1,662 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) 6,298 (991 ) Interest on finance lease liabilities 1,973 1,462 Non-cash operating lease expense 91,696 90,922 Distributed/(undistributed) earnings of affiliated companies 3,562 (14 ) Items included in net income related to investing and financing activities: Loss on extinguishment and prepayments of debt, net 793 72 Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 982 106 Payments for drydocking (30,732 ) (12,278 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Operating lease liabilities (92,753 ) (83,608 ) (Increase)/decrease in receivables (3,876 ) 2,549 Increase/(decrease) in income tax receivable 6,133 (601 ) (Decrease)/increase in deferred revenue (2,903 ) 4,848 Net change in other operating assets and liabilities (2,469 ) 1,881 Net cash provided by operating activities 52,668 73,449 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired (16,973 ) — Expenditures for vessels and vessel improvements (62,586 ) (118,055 ) Proceeds from disposal of vessels and other property 1,407 3,404 Expenditures for other property — (4,459 ) Deposit for vessel purchases — (10,800 ) Net cash used in investing activities (78,152 ) (129,910 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Extinguishment of debt and prepayments (41,021 ) (3,271 ) Issuance of debt, net of issuance and deferred financing costs 143,949 47,824 Payments on debt (44,933 ) (23,866 ) Tax withholding on share-based awards (197 ) (294 ) Payments on principal portion of finance lease liabilities (4,172 ) (2,896 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 53,626 17,497 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 28,142 (38,964 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 41,677 80,641 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 69,819 $ 41,677

Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days

The following tables provide a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the comparable periods of 2019. Revenue days in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled 1,756 compared with 1,887 in the prior year quarter. Revenue days in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 totaled 7,639 compared with 7,215 in the prior year. A summary fleet list by vessel class can be found later in this press release.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Spot

Earnings Fixed

Earnings Spot

Earnings Fixed

Earnings Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 1,712 $ 62,935 $ 45,640 $ 59,832 Revenue days 111 828 92 1,102 Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 34,076 $ 11,093 $ 39,904 $ 16,114 Revenue days 205 162 179 175 ATBs: Average rate $ — $ 30,056 $ 20,666 $ 24,150 Revenue days — 116 66 89 Lightering: Average rate $ 75,162 $ — $ 55,056 $ — Revenue days 89 — 184 — Alaska (a): Average rate $ — $ 58,987 $ — $ — Revenue days — 245 — —

For the years ended December 31, 2020 2019 Spot

Earnings Fixed

Earnings Spot

Earnings Fixed

Earnings Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 24,568 $ 61,411 $ 25,036 $ 57,910 Revenue days 359 3,889 523 4,052 Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 30,582 $ 15,213 $ 30,671 $ 13,912 Revenue days 699 710 482 417 ATBs: Average rate $ 16,987 $ 28,536 $ 19,117 $ 21,861 Revenue days 277 291 255 773 Lightering: Average rate $ 56,003 $ 61,012 $ 63,162 $ — Revenue days 476 87 713 — Alaska (a): Average rate $ — $ 58,742 $ — $ — Revenue days — 851 — — (a) Excludes one Alaska vessel currently in layup.

Fleet Information

As of December 31, 2020, OSG’s operating fleet consisted of 25 vessels, 13 of which were owned, with the remaining vessels chartered-in. Vessels chartered-in are on Bareboat Charters.

Vessels

Owned Vessels

Chartered-In Total at December 31, 2020 Vessel Type Number Number Total Vessels Total dwt (3) Handysize Product Carriers (1) 6 11 17 810,825 Crude Oil Tankers (2) 3 1 4 772,194 Refined Product ATBs 2 — 2 54,182 Lightering ATBs 2 — 2 91,112 Total Operating Fleet 13 12 25 1,728,313

(1) Includes two owned shuttle tankers, 11 chartered-in tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program, all of which are U.S. flagged, as well as two owned Marshall Island flagged non-Jones Act MR tankers trading in international markets. (2) Includes three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska and one crude oil tanker bareboat chartered-in and in layup. (3) Total dwt is defined as aggregate deadweight tons for all vessels of that type.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional information that will better enable them to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP.

(A) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues

Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage charter to revenue generated from a time charter. TCE revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated statements of operations follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 TCE revenues $ 86,098 $ 93,773 $ 375,879 $ 335,133 Add: Voyage Expenses 11,448 4,652 42,813 20,414 Shipping revenues $ 97,546 $ 98,425 $ 418,692 $ 355,547

Vessel Operating Contribution

Vessel operating contribution, a non-GAAP measure, is TCE revenues minus vessel expenses and charter hire expenses.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Niche market activities $ 18,313 $ 24,658 $ 79,826 $ 88,438 Jones Act handysize tankers (2,464 ) 9,385 15,670 12,902 ATBs 1,335 1,443 4,658 8,816 Alaska crude oil tankers 7,044 — 25,651 — Vessel operating contribution 24,228 35,486 125,805 110,156 Depreciation and amortization 15,024 13,662 58,513 52,499 General and administrative 6,957 6,482 26,869 23,399 Bad debt expense — — — 4,300 Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 24 19 982 106 Income from vessel operations $ 2,223 $ 15,323 $ 39,441 $ 29,852

(B) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted to exclude amortization classified in charter hire expenses, interest expense classified in charter hire expenses, loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net, non-cash stock based compensation expense and loss on repurchases and extinguishment of debt and the impact of other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be a substitute for, net income/(loss) or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net income/(loss) as reflected in the consolidated statements of operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss)/income $ (844 ) $ 10,979 $ 30,004 $ 8,675 Income tax (benefit)/expense (1,027 ) 1,611 6,185 536 Interest expense 5,902 6,509 24,045 25,633 Depreciation and amortization 15,024 13,662 58,513 52,499 EBITDA 19,055 32,761 118,747 87,343 Amortization classified in charter hire expenses 143 96 570 873 Interest expense classified in charter hire expenses 360 390 1,477 1,592 Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 24 19 982 106 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 646 450 2,332 1,662 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 290 — 793 72 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,518 $ 33,716 $ 124,901 $ 91,648

(C) Total Cash

($ in thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,697 $ 41,503 Restricted cash - current 49 60 Restricted cash – non-current 73 114 Total Cash $ 69,819 $ 41,677

