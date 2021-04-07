 
checkAd

The European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for New Subcutaneous Administration of TYSABRI (natalizumab) to Treat Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 13:30  |  34   |   |   

  • TYSABRI is a well-established high-efficacy treatment that now provides two routes of administration enabling flexibility to meet patients' individual preferences and needs
  • The subcutaneous option provides a shorter administration time and expands access to treatment for patients and physicians beyond the infusion setting
  • The approval adds to Biogen’s strong MS portfolio and is part of its leading, innovative work to improve the understanding of optimal clinical outcomes as part of the long-term treatment of patients with MS

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for a subcutaneous (SC) injection of TYSABRI (natalizumab) to treat relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS). The new route of administration offers comparable efficacy and safety to the TYSABRI intravenous (IV) formulation building on the therapy’s long-term data, established clinical benefits and well-characterized safety profile. TYSABRI is the only high-efficacy MS therapy to offer two routes of administration options providing patients and physicians the flexibility to choose the one that best fits their individual needs.

The SC and IV formulations of TYSABRI are dosed 300 mg, every four weeks (Q4W) by a healthcare provider. The SC option expands the clinical settings, beyond infusion centers, where patients can be treated. In addition, the SC formulation is administered in a shorter timeframe compared to the IV formulation and allows physicians to reduce or remove the post-dose observation period for some patients after six doses as clinically appropriate. The addition of the SC administration also offers people living with MS another option at a time when they are being encouraged to discuss considerations around COVID-19 vaccination and their MS treatment with their physicians.1,2

“The subcutaneous administration of TYSABRI expands choices when it comes to controlling MS disease activity,” said Sven G. Meuth, M.D., PhD, professor of Neurology and Director of the Clinic of Neurology at the University Hospital of Düsseldorf. “I believe the SC administration offers an opportunity to receive comparable efficacy and safety to the intravenous formulation with reduced administration time which may be meaningful for patients. For physicians, the SC administration offers the ability to prescribe and administer TYSABRI in their practice, providing more locations where patients can be treated.”

Seite 1 von 5


Biogen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for New Subcutaneous Administration of TYSABRI (natalizumab) to Treat Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis TYSABRI is a well-established high-efficacy treatment that now provides two routes of administration enabling flexibility to meet patients' individual preferences and needs The subcutaneous option provides a shorter administration time and expands …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) gesucht, Evotec (EVT) behauptet; MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren
01.04.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und Biontech (22UA) legen zu; US-Sektor fest
31.03.21
Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und 4SC (VSC) gesucht; Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren
30.03.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) ziehen an; Biontech (22UA) erhöht Vakzin-Produktion
26.03.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und BioFrontera (B8F) fester; Evotec (EVT) konsolidieren
23.03.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und Qiagen (QIA) behauptet, MorphoSys (MOR) rutschen ab
22.03.21
Biotech Report: Biotest (BIO3) und Evotec (EVT) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren nach Kurszielsenkung
19.03.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Qiagen (QIA) ziehen an
18.03.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und 4SC (VSC) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) wieder leichter
17.03.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) erholt, Evotec (EVT) korrigieren

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
69
Biogen kappt Jahresziele - Schlechtere Aussichten für Kassenschlager Tecfidera