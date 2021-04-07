 
Olema Oncology to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” NASDAQ: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference on Thursday, April 15 at 12 p.m. ET. The fireside chat will be moderated by Arlinda Lee, Ph.D., Managing Director, Biotechnology Analyst at Canaccord Genuity.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of Olema’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available.

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco.

Investor Contact:
ir@olema.com

Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy, Real Chemistry
sseapy@realchemistry.com
949-903-4750


ZeitTitel
06.04.21
Olema Oncology Appoints Oncology Biotech Executive Yi Larson, MBA, to Board of Directors
17.03.21
Olema Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
10.03.21
Olema Oncology Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021