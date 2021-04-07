 
ePlay Announces Partnership with First Serve Partners - Sports and Entertainment Venture Capital Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021   

First Serve joins ePlay advisory board to lend expertise as a collection of some of the most influential leaders in business, sports, media, and technology

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY; OTC:EPYFF) (the “Company” or “ePlay”) announces that Waylon Ian Chin and Joey Brander of First Serve Partners have joined the ePlay advisory board to help prepare for the release and launch of ePlay’s newest proprietary technologies, such as an augmented-reality fitness app to be officially announced soon.

Chin and Brander bring their and First Serve’s financial markets, sports, and entertainment expertise and network to ePlay’s team and technology platform. Chin has extensive experience as a professional athlete and investor. Brander has over a decade of experience in the media industry and is one of the world’s foremost investors and thought leaders in esports and gaming. First Serve’s sports and entertainment collective includes a number of major professional athletes and influencers, such as former NFL and CFL quarterback Warren Moon and Super Bowl champion Roman Harper.

“ePlay has shown us the future of running and how esports and gaming can bring phenomenal race day experiences to runners in their everyday training,” says Waylon Ian Chin, Chairman and CEO, First Serve Partners. “We can’t wait for the rest of the world to see ePlay’s latest technology innovations.”

ePlay's Augmented Reality, 3D, and immersive fitness, sports, esports, and entertainment games and apps offer phenomenal live experiences that are celebrity-driven, valuable, precious, and unique. The much anticipated release of upcoming sports and fitness products and the official launch of entertainment products in the ePlay portfolio will be supported with help from First Serve Partners’ experience and relationships.

“We have been building great new technology,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. “First Serve is part of a top-notch team to help bring that technology to market.”

Announcements related to the new sports technology platform, new team, marketing strategy, customers, and partners to follow.

About ePlay
ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

About First Serve Partners
First Serve Partners is a venture capital firm that is made up of a collective of accomplished business leaders, pop-culture influencers, and current/former professional athletes.

The firm invests across sports, media, entertainment, and consumer industries, using their unique perspective and experience in engaging emerging generations - millennials and Gen-Zers - to capitalize on what’s new and what’s next. They are active, hands-on investors providing strategic guidance, relationships, and resources to create value and drive growth for their portfolio.

Further Information
Further details are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the Company’s profile on the CSE’s website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:
ePlay Digital Inc.
(310) 684-3857
E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com
Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Disclaimer

