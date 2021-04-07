Mydecine Announces API-naming structure of Four Lead Candidates and Prepares for Pre-IND

DENVER, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, has announced its four lead novel drug candidates as the Company prepares for its Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meetings with the FDA and Health Canada.



“Our first four novel drug candidates deliver on our long-term strategic road map for drug development with regular milestones that iteratively add value over time. By increasing the complexity of these compounds, we are increasing layers of patents applied, which in turn, also adds pharmaceutical value to the drug candidates,” said Joshua Bartch, Co-Founder and CEO, Mydecine Innovations Group. “The promise of these molecules is undeniable. By providing scalable, more stable compounds and delivery mechanisms for research and development, it means that new treatments for previously untreatable mental illnesses are close at hand.”