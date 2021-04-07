 
checkAd

DeFi Technologies’ Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Valour Structured Products, Announces the Launch of its Second Product, ETH Zero on the Nordic Growth Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 13:30  |  44   |   |   

Highlights:

  • ETH Zero is the world’s first fee-free Exchange Traded Product for direct exposure to Ethereum

  • In a world first, Valour Structured Products, the issuer of investment products focused on innovative technologies, has announced the launch of Ethereum Zero (ETH ZERO SEK - CH1104954362), an Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded product (ETP) that comes with zero management fees.

TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (NEO:DEFI, GR:RMJR) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Valour Structured Products, has launched Ethereum Zero, an exchange traded product that comes with zero management fees. The Company believes Bitcoin Zero and ETH Zero will give every investor the ability to access both the Bitcoin and Ethereum markets. Until now, people wanting to gain exposure to ether (ETH) through an ETP had to pay up to 2.5% management fees, which can reduce the value of the investment. However, with the launch of Ethereum Zero, Valour provides investors with an ETP tracking the performance of the world’s second largest digital asset without any management fee.

By gaining exposure to digital assets via Valour, investors benefit from the standardization, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally-cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For each product that is bought and sold on the stock exchange, Valour purchases the equivalent amount of the underlying asset, ETH, meaning the products are fully backed at all times.

“We’ve seen incredible interest in our Bitcoin Zero products, building $50M USD in AUM in three months,” said CEO Diana Biggs. “Now, with a growing number of applications being built on Ethereum – from DeFi to NFTs – we are thrilled to provide the opportunity for investors to also participate in this dynamic ecosystem.”

‘‘At Valour we aim to provide investors with the most accessible digital asset products on the market,” said its Director Johan Wattenstroem. “With Ethereum Zero, we’re making investment in the world’s second-largest digital asset easier, more secure and more cost-effective than all other options.”

About Valour Structured Products Ltd.:
Valour Structured Products is a Cayman Island based company focused on issuing Exchange Traded Products with a focus on Digital Assets. The company also owns 100 percent of Catena Fin AG, a company providing management and product development services for companies active in the financial service and capital markets industry.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DeFi Technologies’ Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Valour Structured Products, Announces the Launch of its Second Product, ETH Zero on the Nordic Growth Market Highlights: ETH Zero is the world’s first fee-free Exchange Traded Product for direct exposure to Ethereum In a world first, Valour Structured Products, the issuer of investment products focused on innovative technologies, has announced the launch …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration