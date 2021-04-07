DeFi Technologies’ Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Valour Structured Products, Announces the Launch of its Second Product, ETH Zero on the Nordic Growth Market

Highlights:



In a world first, Valour Structured Products, the issuer of investment products focused on innovative technologies, has announced the launch of Ethereum Zero (ETH ZERO SEK - CH1104954362), an Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded product (ETP) that comes with zero management fees.



TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (NEO:DEFI, GR:RMJR) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Valour Structured Products, has launched Ethereum Zero, an exchange traded product that comes with zero management fees. The Company believes Bitcoin Zero and ETH Zero will give every investor the ability to access both the Bitcoin and Ethereum markets. Until now, people wanting to gain exposure to ether (ETH) through an ETP had to pay up to 2.5% management fees, which can reduce the value of the investment. However, with the launch of Ethereum Zero, Valour provides investors with an ETP tracking the performance of the world’s second largest digital asset without any management fee.

By gaining exposure to digital assets via Valour, investors benefit from the standardization, risk reduction and operational efficiency of a centrally-cleared product listed on a regulated stock exchange. For each product that is bought and sold on the stock exchange, Valour purchases the equivalent amount of the underlying asset, ETH, meaning the products are fully backed at all times.

“We’ve seen incredible interest in our Bitcoin Zero products, building $50M USD in AUM in three months,” said CEO Diana Biggs. “Now, with a growing number of applications being built on Ethereum – from DeFi to NFTs – we are thrilled to provide the opportunity for investors to also participate in this dynamic ecosystem.”

‘‘At Valour we aim to provide investors with the most accessible digital asset products on the market,” said its Director Johan Wattenstroem. “With Ethereum Zero, we’re making investment in the world’s second-largest digital asset easier, more secure and more cost-effective than all other options.”

About Valour Structured Products Ltd.:

Valour Structured Products is a Cayman Island based company focused on issuing Exchange Traded Products with a focus on Digital Assets. The company also owns 100 percent of Catena Fin AG, a company providing management and product development services for companies active in the financial service and capital markets industry.