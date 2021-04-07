 
Trading Innovation 3.0 How 1Market's Trading Platform Makes a Difference for Traders with Real-time Data

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the integration of its novel FX trading platform with regulated Forex broker 1Market, FinTech company ParagonEX introduces a new set of features and capabilities that traditional webtrader platforms lack.

Conceived as a global trading software solution designed to provide a smooth and engaging experience to end-users, 1Market's algorithm-powered 1nsight feature enables traders to derive more value from their trading activity with real-time sentiment analysis and insights into price action on the instruments they invest in.

Additionally, the brokerage firm offers traders worldwide a complete arsenal of proprietary and third-party tools, creating a comprehensive, transparent and secure trading environment where traders can elevate their trading with real-time data. Among these are:

  • Deal Protection - a cutting-edge risk management tool that helps traders determine where to place their protective Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels, thus minimising loss when volatility is high.
  • Leverage Selector - an innovative feature which enables traders to adjust their leverage with every position they open.
  • 1Shield - an advanced feature which minimises traders' risk of exceeding their margin level.
  • Trading Central Signals - connected directly to Trading Central's signal generating engine, the broker allows traders with a funded account to access trading signals three times daily fee-free.

As a tech-focused financial services provider and innovation pioneer in the Forex and CFD sector, the brokerage chose ParagonEX as its technology provider for its top-of-the-line solutions which are among the most sought-after in the industry, particularly because of their enhanced flexibility and smooth user experience.

'We've established 1Market with one purpose in mind - empower traders to get more from their trades. What makes us stand out from the crowd is the unique ability to provide a scalable financial service that meets the demands of both novice and advanced traders and the tools that they need to achieve their goals more efficiently than ever', says company spokesman, Nicholas Matthews.

The broker will soon launch an iOS and an Android mobile trading app, offering greater accessibility to opportunities. More information to follow.

About 1Market

1Market is a brokerage firm established in 2016 by a group of financial industry professionals and technology experts, whose primary goal has always been to empower traders of all levels of experience to take advantage of the diverse opportunities available across the world's financial markets.

Set on the path to making trading and investing more inclusive,  the company provides seamless access to a suite of desktop and web-based platforms, all of which are packed with innovative features and tools, ranging from advanced charting tools to intuitive layouts and its staple 1nsight sentiment analysis feature, suitable for both novice and seasoned traders. This array of advanced technology solutions combined with superior customer service 24/5 makes 1Market the broker of choice for traders internationally. For more information, please visit www.1market.com/

