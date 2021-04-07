10 Tech Companies Selected for 11th Annual FinTech Innovation Lab New York, run by Accenture and Partnership Fund for New York City

Ten emerging technology companies have been selected to participate in the 2021 FinTech Innovation Lab New York, a 12-week program founded by Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and the Partnership Fund for New York City that helps early- and growth-stage enterprise tech companies accelerate product and business development through in-depth engagement with top financial services and venture capital executives.

This year’s participants, selected from more than 200 applications across the globe, are helping financial institutions address key societal challenges, including managing climate risk, operating more sustainably, and developing improved digital products for customers. Their solutions use technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and advanced data analytics.