BIO-key Expands Channel Alliance Partner Program in Africa, Adding Kenya-Based Cyber Security Provider Kristel Communication to Sell its Biometric and Identity and Access Management Solutions in High-Growth East African Markets

NAIROBI, Kenya and WALL, N.J., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced it has added Nairobi, Kenya-based Kristel Communication Ltd., a leading provider of cyber security solutions in Africa, to its BIO-key Channel Alliance Partner Program. Kristel Communication will sell BIO-key’s PortalGuard cloud based Identity as a Service (IDaaS) solution and its biometric hardware and software solutions to commercial and government accounts through its reseller network in Kenya and other East African countries.

Kristel Communication is a leading cyber security solutions provider in Kenya and Eastern Africa with a broad reseller network and diverse array of cutting-edge network solutions that complement PortalGuard IDaaS and BIO-key’s biometric offerings. Kristel is the country partner for Bitdefender, which runs on over 500M systems worldwide, and is a distribution partner for Endpoint Protector, a data loss prevention solution for personal information and intellectual property recognized as a premier solution in Gartner's latest Enterprise DLP Magic Quadrant.

“We are anxious to begin selling BIO-key’s PortalGuard IDaaS solution through our reseller network,” affirmed Ben Obinju, CEO of Kristel Communication. “Our experience with selling cloud-delivered security solutions will be critical as we introduce the PortalGuard platform to our customers. Our customers expect a reduced total cost of ownership by moving to a SaaS model of delivery since the overhead burden of hosting and maintaining the solution is no longer necessary. Many of our customers, such as those in financial services will also take advantage of the integrated biometric solutions that BIO-key offers.”

“We are excited to welcome Kristel Communication to our Channel Alliance Partner Program and expand our footprint in Africa,” said Michael DePasquale, Chairman and CEO of BIO-key International. “Kristel has a demonstrated track record of exceptional customer service, a critical factor for us as we expand into new markets. Our IDaaS solution is a great fit for Kristel and their customers. IAM technology needs to be flexible, available everywhere, and highly reliable, allowing customers to focus on their mission. Integrated biometrics is also extremely important for many of Kristel’s target markets. Kristel has outstanding experience selling cybersecurity solutions in Kenya and other countries in East Africa. They have developed a strong reseller network throughout the region and provide excellent support, ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction.”

