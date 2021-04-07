 
Birdz Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Smart City-focused Intelligent Water Solutions and Services

By combining different devices and technologies, Birdz allows customers to adopt digital capabilities without replacing their existing systems

LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global smart water metering and management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Birdz with the 2021 Europe Company of the Year Award. It increases its clients' operational efficiency by wirelessly capturing usage data and instantly detecting failure points and leaks in piping networks. Its digital solutions allow municipalities and utilities to optimize resources and improve cost-efficiencies to guarantee the best possible quality of service to all customers.

"A pioneer in intelligent water solutions and services, Birdz currently has three million connected devices in operation and several smart water networks deployed across Europe," said Fredrick Royan, Vice President. "It uses the radio network architecture of telcos or private networks to deliver a sophisticated and comprehensive water management service that ranges from sensor development to monitoring, transmitting, and analyzing data. It also facilitates decision making by offering deep visibility into the network and presenting actionable insights on a single-view dashboard."

Birdz collaborates with various vendors to provide connectivity, visibility, and legitimacy at the point of data operation. For instance, it partnered with Ledger, a leader in security and infrastructure solutions for blockchain-based applications, to embed a specialized microchip and its unique secure operating system directly into its water sensors. This technology will ensure the accuracy of all collected data by signing and encrypting the data before sending it to the cloud and registering it in the IOTA blockchain. By leveraging Ledger's technology, Birdz reinforces the importance of accurate water quality data, helping cities detect any irregularities from natural or malicious forces.

Currently, Birdz deploys numerous water sensors in Europe, covering countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Bulgaria, Sweden, Denmark, and Iceland. Its future growth strategy is based on its interoperable IoT platform (IoT Drive), skillfully designed around the environmental themes of water, waste, energy, and air quality. This software platform delivers key functionalities like the fast deployment of new objects and simplified data export to third parties.

