Zebra Technologies and Discount Tire Unveil First Tire Inspection Mobile Computing Solution

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that Discount Tire, the world’s largest independent retailer of tires and wheels, has deployed the industry’s first tire tread depth reading mobile computing solution across its nearly 1,100 stores nationwide. PartnerConnect Premier Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Anyline and Premier Solutions Partner Accucode co-developed the solution featuring Zebra’s Android-based TC75x mobile computer, a new laser-based tire tread depth reader accessory, and Anyline’s Tire DOT Scanner software enabling Discount Tire technicians to more efficiently and safely perform tire checks.

“We pride ourselves on delivering customers the highest quality tire service and products to help keep them safe on the road,” said Tom Williams, Chief Experience Officer, Discount Tire. “Our new tire inspection solution is a game-changer for our people and will help further our assurance to our customers that we are taking care of their safety by providing the best possible service and most accurate tire readings.”

Discount Tire’s new tire inspection solution helps improve worker productivity and increase the efficiency of capturing tire tread depth and Department of Transportation (DOT) information. Previously, technicians manually measured as many as 12 different spots for tread depth and used a pen and paper to record each DOT code. With the new mobile handheld solution, Discount Tire technicians can complete an assessment typically in under five seconds per tire. Technicians simply swipe each tire to check for tread depth and scan the DOT code with the tool’s camera in real-time, enabling them to assist more customers, reduce wait times, and provide a more positive customer experience. Discount Tire offers all its customers the option of a touchless experience, where drivers can remain in their vehicles while their tire safety service is performed.