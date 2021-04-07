Avaya OneCloud CCaaS Brings Digital Contact Center Capabilities into New Markets, Enabling Businesses Worldwide to Compose Effortless Customer and Employee Experiences

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, has expanded the availability of its Avaya OneCloudTM CCaaS contact center solution into forty countries1, providing organizations globally with digital capabilities that better connect customers and employees across any touchpoint, modality, device, and channel. Avaya OneCloud CCaaS is a key part of the AI-powered Avaya OneCloud experience platform that includes workstream collaboration, unified communications and communications platform as a service solutions with OneCloud UCaaS and OneCloud CPaaS.

According to IDC, 84 percent of consumers consider “experience” as important as a company’s product or service, and 92 percent say customer experience has a great influence on future purchase decisions.2 Avaya OneCloud CCaaS enables organizations to create true customer experience centers, by easily expanding their digital capabilities to benefit from everything cloud has to offer. This includes the flexibility, efficiency and innovation-on-demand of a multi-cloud ecosystem that delivers real-time insight, analytics and context, enhancing each customer interaction, across whatever touchpoint they choose, with speed and agility. Avaya OneCloud CCaaS also provides effortless composability enabled by Avaya OneCloud CPaaS, which is a force multiplier delivering even more value for the customer experience center. This enables organizations to easily leverage prebuilt apps to extend existing capabilities, as well as use build-your-own apps to create unique solutions to meet specific, customized needs.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS gives organizations the power to:

Connect digital touchpoints throughout the entire customer journey — from email, messaging, chat, social, and the ability for organizations to Bring Your Own Channel (BYOC).

Intelligently match customers with the best employees based on business rules, internal and external context and desired business outcomes.

Personalize employee experiences with a customizable, modern workspace that easily brings customer insights from different applications and systems into a single pane of glass.

Get ahead of every customer interaction by predicting needs and proactively engaging customers with journey intelligence.

Quickly and easily layer-on innovative cloud technologies to deliver the exact experience that provides their customers more options, faster responses, and a more personalized approach

“With OneCloud CCaaS, Avaya is combining expanded digital capabilities with a full-range of deployment options across public, private and hybrid cloud, to enhance the total experience for customer and employee engagement,” said Mary Wardley, Vice President, CRM Applications, IDC. “Their use of AI, orchestration, bots, the integration between voice and digital – all make for a compelling solution designed to be flexible and agile. And Avaya’s extensive ecosystem of technology partners and developers brings additional, proven capabilities that are continually integrated into the Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solution, delivering further value to customers. ”