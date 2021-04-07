KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Palmetto Bluff, a New-Home Community in the Intracoastal West Area of Jacksonville, Priced From the Low $300,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Palmetto Bluff, a new single-family home community in the Intracoastal West area of Jacksonville. Palmetto Bluff is conveniently located near Interstate 295 and provides easy access to downtown Jacksonville. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Naval Station Mayport, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and Hanna Park, which offers a variety of outdoor activities, including camping, biking, hiking and fishing.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Palmetto Bluff, a new-home community in the Intracoastal West area of Jacksonville, from the low $300,00s. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Palmetto Bluff showcase popular design characteristics like spacious lofts, gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, and master suites with walk-in closets. The community offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 3,000 square feet. Palmetto Bluff also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Palmetto Bluff’s convenient location provides easy access to major highways for a short drive to area beaches and downtown Jacksonville,” said Todd Holder, President of KB Home’s Jacksonville division. “As with other KB Home communities, Palmetto Bluff provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Palmetto Bluff sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s and no CDD fees.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005098/en/