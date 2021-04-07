Hologic to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested participants may listen to the call by dialing 800-263-0877 (in the United States and Canada) or +1 323-794-2094 (for international callers) and referencing access code 7731175. Participants may also click here to join. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends through Friday, May 21, 2021. The replay numbers are 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (international), access code 7731175, PIN 5337.