Gamida Cell to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that Julian Adams, Ph. D., chief executive officer of Gamida Cell, will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of Gamida Cell’s website at www.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for at least 14 days following the event.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. We harness our cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn or Twitter at @GamidaCellTx.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005187/en/Gamida Cell Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare