Gamida Cell to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that Julian Adams, Ph. D., chief executive officer of Gamida Cell, will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of Gamida Cell’s website at www.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for at least 14 days following the event.