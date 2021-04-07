TransAct Secures BOHA! Solutions Upgrade for Existing Food Service Customer

The customer will be using the BOHA! Temp app to manage their current HACCP procedures. The deployment will allow the customer to eliminate their existing paper-based temperature checklist and give them insights into their temperature management process, allowing for real-time adjustments and updates.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has secured a BOHA! Solutions upgrade order from an existing food service customer. The customer, a BOHA! Terminal user, will be rolling out the BOHA! Temp app to over 1,000 locations in addition to their current deployment. The company expects to be fully deployed by the end of December 2022.

“Our BOHA! Temp App will be bringing another customer into the 21st century by allowing them to dispose of their inefficient paper management system, and replace it with our state-of-the-art digital checklist that also gives them access to valuable business intelligence. TransAct’s industry leading BOHA! Solutions gives any food service operator the tools necessary to save time and labor on their fresh food initiatives. We look forward to deploying our BOHA! Temp App and continuing to work with the customer to solve back of house operational challenges with BOHA!” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies.

BOHA! is the first single-vendor solution to combine applications for Food Safety Labeling, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Inventory Management, Timers, Food Recalls, Checklists & Procedures, Equipment Service Management and Delivery Order Management in one integrated platform. Each BOHA! solution combines cloud-based SaaS applications with hardware and accessories to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. BOHA! offers a one-stop solution for restaurants and food service companies to address their current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing back-of-house operations.

For more information on the Company’s BOHA! ecosystem, please visit www.transact-tech.com/m/restaurant-solutions/

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, , and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!, AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca and Printrex brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.