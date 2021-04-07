Sesen Bio Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend “FOR” Proposal to Increase Authorized Shares

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN ), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”) have both recommended Sesen Bio’s (the “Company”) stockholders vote “FOR” the proposal to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock by 200 million (“Proposal 2”) which is on the ballot for the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 3, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”).

Notably, ISS stated in its report that support for Proposal 2 is warranted given that the proposed increase in the number of authorized shares is reasonable and that there is a specific and severe risk to stockholders if Proposal 2 is not approved.

Glass Lewis also concluded in its report that the proposed increase in the number of authorized shares is reasonable, citing the relatively limited amount of shares currently available to the Company (only 7% of its issued share capital as of March 18, 2021, which is the record date for the Annual Meeting). As part of its methodology, Glass Lewis undertakes an analysis to ensure that the additional shares are truly needed.

“The ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations are consistent with our view that an increase in the number of authorized shares is both needed and in the best interest of our stockholders,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “We have not requested an increase since going public in 2014, and we believe the requested increase will allow us to execute on our strategy as we transition into a commercial, revenue generating company. We are committed to issue shares to support our strategic initiatives which we believe drive value for stockholders, such as the planned commercialization of Vicineum and advancing our promising pipeline.”