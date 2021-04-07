Schnitzer Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

The Company’s performance benefited from strong global demand for recycled metals and finished steel products, with selling prices for ferrous and nonferrous scrap reaching multi-year highs. The sharp increase in selling prices during the quarter contributed to the Company’s strong margins, while ferrous sales volumes were impacted by severe weather, which affected the timing of shipments. Operating results also benefited from the continued strength in West Coast demand for finished steel products, as well as the execution of commercial initiatives and productivity improvements supported by the One Schnitzer operating platform.

Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are exceptionally pleased with our performance during the quarter, reflecting our best operating income per ton since 2008. This is a testament to the strength and agility of our team in leveraging positive market conditions while delivering on our operational and strategic initiatives. Since the end of the second quarter, we have commissioned two of the advanced metal recovery technology systems which are key to the execution of our strategic plan and the achievement of our Sustainability goals.”

Ms. Lundgren continued, “Price volatility during the quarter was significant, but trading was maintained at much higher price levels than in the recent past, reflecting the stronger demand associated with both the economic recovery and positive structural commodity trends. Decarbonization and broader ESG factors, together with the catalytic effect of global stimulus, are serving as structural drivers of demand for recycled metals. Scrap, in other words, is an important strategic solution for companies, industries and governments that are focused on carbon reduction.”

Summary Results ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 2021 2020 Revenues $ 600 $ 492 $ 439 $ 1,092 $ 845 Gross margin (total revenues less cost of goods sold) $ 113 $ 72 $ 59 $ 185 $ 100 Gross margin (%) 18.8 % 14.6 % 13.4 % 16.9 % 11.8 % Selling, general and administrative expense $ 54 $ 50 $ 46 $ 104 $ 93 Net income (loss) $ 46 $ 15 $ 5 $ 61 $ (2 ) Net income (loss) per ferrous ton $ 47 $ 14 $ 5 $ 30 $ (1 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to SSI shareholders Reported $ 1.54 $ 0.50 $ 0.14 $ 2.05 $ (0.11 ) Adjusted(1) $ 1.51 $ 0.57 $ 0.31 $ 2.09 $ 0.14 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 71 $ 40 $ 28 $ 112 $ 38 Adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton(1) $ 73 $ 38 $ 29 $ 55 $ 19 Ferrous sales volumes (LT, in thousands) 977 1,053 988 2,030 1,964 Avg. net ferrous sales prices ($/LT)(2) $ 387 $ 269 $ 255 $ 326 $ 235 Nonferrous sales volumes (pounds, in millions)(3) 136 138 124 274 269 Avg. nonferrous sales prices ($/pound)(2)(3) $ 0.83 $ 0.64 $ 0.55 $ 0.74 $ 0.55 Finished steel average net sales price ($/ST)(2) $ 690 $ 621 $ 627 $ 656 $ 635 Finished steel sales volumes (ST, in thousands) 136 134 129 270 242 Rolling mill utilization (%) 88 % 97 % 72 % 93 % 79 %

LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds

ST = Short Ton, which is equivalent to 2,000 pounds

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. (2) Price information is shown after netting the cost of freight incurred to deliver the product to the customer. (3) Nonferrous sales volumes and average nonferrous prices excludes platinum group metals (PGMs) in catalytic converters.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Review and Analysis

Sharply higher average selling prices for ferrous and nonferrous recycled metals led to an expansion in metal spreads and operating margins, reflected in net income per ferrous ton of $47 and adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton of $73 in the quarter, both of which reflect a strong sequential increase from $14 and $38, respectively. Second quarter operating results also included benefits from average inventory accounting of approximately $10 per ferrous ton compared to $2 per ferrous ton in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

On a sequential basis, ferrous sales volumes were down 7%, primarily driven by the impact of severe weather conditions in February on timing of shipments, and nonferrous sales volumes were down 2%, impacted by the availability of containers. Average ferrous and nonferrous net selling prices were up 44% and 30%, respectively. Finished steel sales volumes were up 1% and rolling mill utilization in the quarter was 88%, reflective of seasonality and severe weather conditions. Average net selling prices for finished steel products were up 11%.

Operating cash flow in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was positive, as cash flows associated with increased profitability more than offset the increase in working capital resulting from the higher price environment. Capital expenditures were $23 million in the quarter, including investments in maintaining the business, environmental projects, advanced metal recovery technologies and other growth projects. Total debt at the end of the quarter was $171 million and debt, net of cash, was $159 million (for a reconciliation of adjusted results and debt, net of cash, to U.S. GAAP, see the table provided in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section). The Company has a revolving credit facility of $700 million and CAD$15 million that matures in 2023. The Company’s effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was an expense of 20%.

During the second quarter, the Company returned capital to shareholders through its 108th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, payable May 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on April 19, 2021. Schnitzer has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in November 1993.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28, 2021 November 30, 2020 February 29, 2020 February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 Revenues $ 600,111 $ 492,107 $ 439,482 $ 1,092,218 $ 845,066 Cost of goods sold 487,025 420,094 380,520 907,119 745,280 Selling, general and administrative expense 54,142 49,906 46,426 104,048 93,200 (Income) from joint ventures (454 ) (727 ) (190 ) (1,181 ) (389 ) Asset impairment charges — — 402 — 2,094 Restructuring charges and other exit-related activities 814 64 4,633 878 5,100 Operating income (loss) 58,584 22,770 7,691 81,354 (219 ) Interest expense (1,224 ) (1,780 ) (1,320 ) (3,004 ) (2,743 ) Other (loss) income, net (242 ) (165 ) (98 ) (407 ) 108 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 57,118 20,825 6,273 77,943 (2,854 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (11,469 ) (5,719 ) (1,770 ) (17,188 ) 764 Income (loss) from continuing operations 45,649 15,106 4,503 60,755 (2,090 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 30 (42 ) 1 (12 ) 29 Net income (loss) 45,679 15,064 4,504 60,743 (2,061 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,091 ) (960 ) (621 ) (2,051 ) (1,051 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SSI shareholders $ 44,588 $ 14,104 $ 3,883 $ 58,692 $ (3,112 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to SSI shareholders: Basic: Income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 1.59 $ 0.51 $ 0.14 $ 2.10 $ (0.11 ) Net income (loss) per share $ 1.59 $ 0.51 $ 0.14 $ 2.10 $ (0.11 ) Diluted: Income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 1.54 $ 0.50 $ 0.14 $ 2.05 $ (0.11 ) Net income (loss) per share(1) $ 1.54 $ 0.50 $ 0.14 $ 2.05 $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 27,991 27,807 27,721 27,899 27,618 Diluted 28,862 28,485 28,139 28,673 27,618 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.1875 $ 0.1875 $ 0.1875 $ 0.3750 $ 0.3750

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. SELECTED OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) YTD 1Q21 2Q21 2021 Total ferrous volumes (LT, in thousands)(1) 1,053 977 2,030 Total nonferrous volumes (pounds, in thousands)(1)(3) 138,236 135,899 274,135 Ferrous selling prices ($/LT)(2) Domestic $ 242 $ 349 $ 297 Foreign $ 276 $ 399 $ 334 Average $ 269 $ 387 $ 326 Ferrous sales volume (LT, in thousands) Domestic 388 391 779 Foreign 665 586 1,251 Total 1,053 977 2,030 Nonferrous average price ($/pound)(2)(3) $ 0.64 $ 0.83 $ 0.74 Nonferrous sales volume (pounds, in thousands)(3) 138,236 135,899 274,135 Cars purchased (in thousands)(4) 78 80 158 Auto stores at period end 50 50 50 Finished steel average sales price ($/ST)(2) $ 621 $ 690 $ 656 Sales volume (ST, in thousands) Rebar 94 103 197 Coiled products 39 32 71 Merchant bar and other 1 1 2 Finished steel products sold 134 136 270 Rolling mill utilization(5) 97 % 88 % 93 %

(1) Ferrous and nonferrous volumes sold externally and delivered to our steel mill for finished steel production. (2) Price information is shown after netting the cost of freight incurred to deliver the product to the customer. (3) Excludes platinum group metals (“PGMs”) in catalytic converters. (4) Cars purchased by auto parts stores only. (5) Rolling mill utilization is based on effective annual production capacity under current conditions of 580 thousand tons of finished steel products.

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. SELECTED OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Fiscal Year 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 2020(1) Total ferrous volumes (LT, in thousands)(2) 976 988 927 1,063 3,954 Total nonferrous volumes (pounds, in thousands)(2)(5) 144,176 124,342 122,913 159,135 550,566 Ferrous selling prices ($/LT)(3) Domestic $ 196 $ 244 $ 222 $ 214 $ 220 Foreign $ 229 $ 258 $ 236 $ 242 $ 241 Average $ 222 $ 255 $ 233 $ 236 $ 237 Ferrous sales volume (LT, in thousands) Domestic 363 379 312 375 1,429 Foreign 613 609 616 688 2,525 Total(4) 976 988 927 1,063 3,954 Nonferrous average price ($/pound)(3)(5) $ 0.54 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.56 $ 0.55 Nonferrous sales volume (pounds, in thousands)(5) 144,176 124,342 122,913 159,135 550,566 Cars purchased (in thousands)(6) 83 85 74 74 316 Auto stores at period end 51 51 49 50 50 Finished steel average sales price ($/ST)(3) $ 643 $ 627 $ 633 $ 618 $ 630 Sales volume (ST, in thousands) Rebar 83 86 85 105 358 Coiled products 29 42 39 34 144 Merchant bar and other 1 1 1 — 3 Finished steel products sold(4) 114 129 124 139 505 Rolling mill utilization(7) 85 % 72 % 91 % 96 % 86 %

LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds

ST = Short Ton, which is equivalent to 2,000 pounds

(1) The sum of quarterly amounts may not agree to full year equivalent due to rounding. (2) Ferrous and nonferrous volumes sold externally and delivered to our steel mill for finished steel production. (3) Price information is shown after netting the cost of freight incurred to deliver the product to the customer. (4) May not foot due to rounding. (5) Excludes platinum group metals (“PGMs”) in catalytic converters. (6) Cars purchased by auto parts stores only. (7) Rolling mill utilization is based on effective annual production capacity under current conditions of 580 thousand tons of finished steel products.

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) February 28, 2021 August 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,326 $ 17,887 Accounts receivable, net 210,480 139,147 Inventories 252,268 157,269 Other current assets 41,159 48,328 Total current assets 515,233 362,631 Property, plant and equipment, net 502,484 487,004 Operating lease right-of-use assets 136,278 140,584 Goodwill and other assets 251,334 239,708 Total assets $ 1,405,329 $ 1,229,927 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 2,372 $ 2,184 Operating lease liabilities 20,279 19,760 Other current liabilities 241,831 201,720 Total current liabilities 264,482 223,664 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 168,441 102,235 Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities 119,751 125,001 Other long-term liabilities 118,616 98,591 Total liabilities 671,290 549,491 Total Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. ("SSI") shareholders' equity 729,842 676,707 Noncontrolling interests 4,197 3,729 Total equity 734,039 680,436 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,405,329 $ 1,229,927

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains performance based on adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to SSI shareholders, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided a reconciliation of these measures for each period discussed to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Management believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures adds a meaningful presentation of our results from business operations excluding adjustments for restructuring charges and other exit-related activities, (recoveries) charges for legacy environmental matters (net of recoveries), business development costs not related to ongoing operations, asset impairment charges and the income tax (benefit) expense allocated to these adjustments, items which are not related to underlying business operational performance, and improves the period-to-period comparability of our results from business operations. We believe that presenting debt, net of cash is useful to investors as a measure of our leverage, as cash and cash equivalents can be used, among other things, to repay indebtedness. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to SSI shareholders ($ per share) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 2021 2020 As reported $ 1.54 $ 0.50 $ 0.14 $ 2.05 $ (0.11 ) Restructuring charges and other exit-related activities, per share 0.03 — 0.16 0.03 0.18 (Recoveries) charges for legacy environmental matters, net, per share(1) (0.08 ) 0.10 0.02 0.02 0.06 Business development costs, per share — — 0.03 — 0.03 Asset impairment charges, per share — — 0.01 — 0.08 Income tax expense (benefit) allocated to adjustments, per share(2) 0.01 (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.01 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted(3) $ 1.51 $ 0.57 $ 0.31 $ 2.09 $ 0.14

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 46 $ 15 $ 5 $ 61 $ (2 ) Plus interest expense 1 2 1 3 3 Plus tax expense (benefit) 11 6 2 17 (1 ) Plus depreciation and amortization 14 15 14 29 28 Plus restructuring charges and other exit-related activities 1 — 5 1 5 Plus (recoveries) charges for legacy environmental matters, net(1) (2 ) 3 — 1 2 Plus business development costs — — 1 — 1 Plus asset impairment charges — — — — 2 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 71 $ 40 $ 28 $ 112 $ 38 Ferrous sales volume (LT, in thousands) 977 1,053 988 2,030 1,964 Adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton sold ($/LT) $ 73 $ 38 $ 29 $ 55 $ 19

LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds

(1) Legal and environmental (recoveries) charges for legacy environmental matters, net of recoveries. Legacy environmental matters include (recoveries) charges (net of recoveries) related to the Portland Harbor Superfund site and to other legacy environmental loss contingencies. (2) Income tax allocated to the aggregate adjustments reconciling reported and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to SSI shareholders is determined based on a tax provision calculated with and without the adjustments. (3) May not foot due to rounding.

Reconciliation of debt, net of cash ($ in thousands) February 28, 2021 November 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 Short-term borrowings $ 2,372 $ 2,171 $ 2,184 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 168,441 141,172 102,235 Total debt 170,813 143,343 104,419 Less: cash and cash equivalents 11,326 7,258 17,887 Total debt, net of cash $ 159,487 $ 136,085 $ 86,532

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements and information included in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except as noted herein or as the context may otherwise require, all references in this press release to “we,” “our,” “us,” “the Company” and “SSI” refer to Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding future events or our expectations, intentions, beliefs and strategies regarding the future, which may include statements regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic; the Company’s outlook, growth initiatives or expected results or objectives, including pricing, margins, sales volumes and profitability; liquidity positions; our ability to generate cash from continuing operations; trends, cyclicality and changes in the markets we sell into; strategic direction or goals; targets; changes to manufacturing and production processes; the realization of deferred tax assets; planned capital expenditures; the cost of and the status of any agreements or actions related to our compliance with environmental and other laws; expected tax rates, deductions and credits; the impact of sanctions and tariffs, quotas and other trade actions and import restrictions; the potential impact of adopting new accounting pronouncements; obligations under our retirement plans; benefits, savings or additional costs from business realignment, cost containment and productivity improvement programs; and the adequacy of accruals.

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, and often contain words such as “outlook,” “target,” “aim,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “assumes,” “estimates,” “evaluates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “opinions,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “plans,” “future,” “forward,” “potential,” “probable,” and similar expressions. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

We may make other forward-looking statements from time to time, including in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, presentations and on public conference calls. All forward-looking statements we make are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. Our business is subject to the effects of changes in domestic and global economic conditions and a number of other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of these risks include: the impact of pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; potential environmental cleanup costs related to the Portland Harbor Superfund site or other locations; the cyclicality and impact of general economic conditions; changing conditions in global markets including the impact of sanctions and tariffs, quotas and other trade actions and import restrictions; volatile supply and demand conditions affecting prices and volumes in the markets for raw materials and other inputs we purchase; significant decreases in scrap metal prices; imbalances in supply and demand conditions in the global steel industry; reliance on third party shipping companies, including with respect to freight rates and the availability of transportation; inability to obtain or renew business licenses and permits; the impact of goodwill impairment charges; the impact of long-lived asset and equity investment impairment charges; failure to realize or delays in realizing expected benefits from investments in processing and manufacturing technology improvements; inability to achieve or sustain the benefits from productivity, cost savings and restructuring initiatives; inability to renew facility leases; difficulties associated with acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; customer fulfillment of their contractual obligations; increases in the relative value of the U.S. dollar; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; potential limitations on our ability to access capital resources and existing credit facilities; restrictions on our business and financial covenants under the agreement governing our bank credit facilities; the impact of consolidation in the steel industry; the impact of equipment upgrades, equipment failures and facility damage on production; product liability claims; the impact of legal proceedings and legal compliance; the adverse impact of climate change; the impact of not realizing deferred tax assets; the impact of tax increases and changes in tax rules; the impact of property tax increases or property tax rate changes; the impact of one or more cybersecurity incidents; environmental compliance costs and potential environmental liabilities; compliance with climate change and greenhouse gas emission laws and regulations; reliance on employees subject to collective bargaining agreements; and the impact of the underfunded status of multiemployer plans in which we participate.

