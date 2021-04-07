 
Organic Garage Expands Its Hand-Picked Partner Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021   

Organic Garage Ltd. (“Organic Garage” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OG; FRA: 9CW1; OTCQX: OGGFF), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Hand-Picked Partner program. Following the success of the program at the Company’s Liberty Village store, the expansion will initially consist of the placement of the Cali-Rolls sustainable sushi brand at the Organic Garage Junction location and the roll-out of the Tori’s Bakeshop program across all four Company stores.

Tori’s Bakeshop is the latest partner in a curated food concept that allows select vendors to sell unique, ready-made and specialized foods to Organic Garage customers through small-footprint, on site kiosks. The plant-based, organic baked goods maker saw overwhelming customer demand during its weekend-only trial run and their fresh vegan products will be available in all Organic Garage locations now three days per week (Friday – Sunday).

“Tori’s Bakeshop is grateful to be neighbourhood partners with Organic Garage, whose healthy conscience, best practices and community engagement are values we wholeheartedly champion,” stated Tori’s Bakeshop founder, Tori Vaccher. “Their enthusiastic support offers increased access to our organic products in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.”

The Company will continue to explore opportunities with recognized vendors to further expand the Hand-Picked Partner program and enhance the instore shopping experience for its customers. Categories with which the Company will look to supplement its current “A to Z” organic and natural products selection are: Specialty Meats, Specialty Cheeses, Specialty Breads, Prepared Foods and Plants & Flowers.

“I am pleased to continue the expansion of our successful Hand-Picked Partner Program through the addition of Tori’s Bakeshop,” said Organic Garage CEO Matt Lurie. “Their unique offering adds to our dynamic environment and helps to differentiate Organic Garage from our competition. I look forward to growing the Partner Program with other specialized local vendors that we are currently in discussions with and I can’t wait to share their products with our Organic Garage customers.”

About Tori’s Bakeshop
 Victoria “Tori” Vaccher opened Tori’s Bakeshop’s flagship location in the Beach area of Toronto, March 9, 2012. The shop quickly became well known for our fresh, organic delights baked daily, free of all animal products and byproducts, refined sugar, and also often free of wheat and gluten. A fully vegan space, the business runs consciously, producing as little waste as possible, offering all to-go items in compostable or recyclable containers. As active members in both our local community, as the city at large, we offer our support in both product and sponsorship, cultivating relationships with other local independent businesses, schools, and organizations that exude the same spirit and dedication to causes we hold dear. For more information, visit our website www.torisbakeshop.ca.

