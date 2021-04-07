Southwestern Health Resources Chooses Medallia for Experience Management

“We are pleased to work with Medallia to establish a reliable means of measuring physician engagement for our network of more than 5,500 physicians and other clinicians. We found Medallia was able to customize their services to best meet our unique needs. Southwestern Health Resources looks forward to developing a mechanism to help us better partner with physicians and make great care better,” said Greg Harrison, chief communication officer for Southwestern Health Resources.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, today announced that Southwestern Health Resources, the top performing Next Generation Accountable Care Organization in the US, has selected Medallia as its experience management platform of choice.

“We are excited to partner with Southwestern Health Resources to deliver an innovative and modern approach to driving physician and clinical engagement for better outcomes and a better healthcare system for all,” said Jennifer Ortegon, general manager of healthcare for Medallia.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005387/en/