Better Therapeutics to Become Publicly Traded Prescription Digital Therapeutics Company via Merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II

Better Therapeutics, Inc. a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, will go public, raising up to $113 million to advance its robust pipeline of products to treat cardiometabolic diseases, conditions which cost the U.S. healthcare system almost $500 billion each year. Better Therapeutics has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II (Nasdaq: MCAD; “Mountain Crest II”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition corporation or SPAC. The transaction values Better Therapeutics at a pro forma fully diluted enterprise value of approximately $187 million with existing Better Therapeutics shareholders rolling over 100% of their equity into equity of the combined company. Upon completion of the transaction, which is anticipated in the summer 2021, the combined company will operate as Better Therapeutics and securities are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “BTTX.”

The transaction includes a $50 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) from leading healthcare investors and thought leaders that are led by Farallon Capital Management, RS Investments, Sectoral Asset Management, and Monashee Investment Management, with participation from other undisclosed investors. Better Therapeutics has also received commitments through a separate private placement of $6 million.

The proceeds of the transaction will be used to advance Better Therapeutics’ lead product for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, BT-001, to marketing authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and advance Better Therapeutics’ pipeline of prescription digital therapeutics for a range of cardiometabolic diseases.

Better Therapeutics Overview

Better Therapeutics has created a platform for the development of prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) for the treatment of diabetes, heart disease and other cardiometabolic conditions. The Better Therapeutics platform blends clinical, behavioral and psychological inputs into a series of therapy lessons and skill-building modules designed to isolate and shift the underlying thoughts and beliefs which guide diet and lifestyle behaviors that are the root causes of a wide range of cardiometabolic diseases. The delivery of behavioral therapy enables changes in neural pathways of the brain and leads to behavioral change. These therapies and the resulting changes hold the potential to lower healthcare costs to treat these conditions and improve patient health.