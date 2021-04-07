Dr. Shay Har-Noy Joins Spire as General Manager of Aviation

The appointment builds upon Spire’s previously announced appointment of Durjoy Mazumdar as Sales Executive of Weather Solutions and further expands the Company’s highly-qualified leadership team, which will work to continue to develop Spire’s multi-product offering as the Company prepares to become a public company and execute on its long-term growth strategy.

Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or the “Company”) a leading global provider of space-based data and analytics that recently announced a planned business combination with NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH), announced today that Dr. Shay Har-Noy has joined the Company as General Manager of Aviation. In this capacity, Dr. Har-Noy will lead Spire’s business segment that is striving to make air travel and shipments safer, more cost effective, and more efficient.

“I am very pleased to welcome Shay to Spire and look forward to leveraging his insights as we execute on our growth initiatives for our aviation segment. We believe that welcoming a leader of Shay’s caliber to our team not only strengthens our aviation business in an era of increasing globalization, but also underpins our broader efforts to support and elevate our Global Data Services program – comprised of our aviation, weather, and maritime offerings – to continue to serve large and rapidly expanding markets for space-based data and analytics,” commented John Lusk, SVP of Spire’s Global Data Services organization.

As General Manager of Aviation, Dr. Har-Noy will lead the team responsible for applying Spire’s space-based data, insights, and analytics to both existing and new use cases within the aviation industry. Spire Aviation leverages the Spire built and operated LEMUR satellite constellation to collect ADS-B data, allowing the company to track aircraft in the air and on the ground in real time. Spire’s space-based data and analytics helps make the airways safer and more efficient and enables a wide range of applications, including guidance and repositioning of aircraft, enhanced fuel efficiency, network optimization, and more responsive search and rescue.

“We believe that applications for space-based data and analytics within the aviation industry expand when you democratize data via an affordable subscription model and deliver consistent, precise, and comprehensive analytics to a diverse customer base and allow data to guide decision-making,” said Dr. Har-Noy. “For example, in addition to enabling accurate aircraft monitoring, safety, and route optimization, Spire’s comprehensive air traffic data recently enabled customers to manage the risks and logistics of re-opening air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic and enable live monitoring and updates on virus importation risk. Much of the world’s commerce is done by airplanes, and our customers see great opportunity in our global offering.”