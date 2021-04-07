Cerence to Join NVIDIA, Fellow Industry Leaders to Discuss Edge AI Computing in Automotive at NVIDIA GTC 2021

Cerence execs to present at global voice and automotive industry events through April and May

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Cerence VP of Product Christophe Couvreur will join leaders from NVIDIA, VMWare, and Akridata to explore edge computing for AI and machine learning workloads in automotive at NVIDIA GTC 21, available on demand on April 12, 2021 at 10:00 am PT.



Couvreur will join Dean Harris, Automotive Business Development, NVIDIA; Manish Harsh, Developer Relations, Autonomous Vehicles, NVIDIA; Alexandra Baleta, Manufacturing and Automotive Industry Director, VMWare; and Sunil Samel, VP, Products, Akridata on this exciting panel. Together, these industry experts will discuss near-edge compute infrastructure for latency-sensitive apps, scale, and cost optimization.