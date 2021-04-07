Cabaletta Bio to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the News and Events section of the company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.