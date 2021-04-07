 
Pacira Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $118.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2021

EXPAREL average daily sales at 115% of the prior year for the first quarter and 137% of the prior year for the month of March

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today reported preliminary unaudited net product sales of EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) and iovera° of $114.7 million and $3.3 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021. The company also reported preliminary unaudited net product sales of EXPAREL and iovera° of $44.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively, for the month of March 2021. EXPAREL average daily sales were 108%, 103%, and 137% of the prior year levels for the months of January, February and March, respectively.

“The first quarter of 2021 was marked by significant progress as highlighted by the U.S. regulatory approval of EXPAREL in the pediatric setting and its growing utilization across a wide range of long-acting regional blocks for low or no opioid postsurgical pain control,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. “The surgical paradigm continues its rapid progression out of the hospital as EXPAREL-based enhanced recovery after surgery protocols redefine best practice and drive surgical migration to the outpatient setting.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated this transition, which we expect will be permanently embedded in healthcare systems given the improved patient outcomes, satisfaction rates and economic advantages of outpatient care. These positive market dynamics, along with EXPAREL growth continuing to outpace the recovery of the elective surgery market, leave us very well-positioned for robust long-term growth once the COVID-19 crisis recedes and elective surgeries normalize,” added Mr. Stack.

The company’s 2021 product sales continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which mandated significant postponement or suspension in the scheduling of elective surgical procedures resulting from public health guidance and government directives. Elective surgery restrictions began to lift on a state-by-state basis in April 2020. In order to provide greater transparency, the company will continue to report monthly intra-quarter unaudited net product sales until it has gained enough visibility around the impacts of COVID-19. The company is also providing weekly EXPAREL utilization and elective surgery data within its investor presentation, which is accessible at investor.pacira.com.

