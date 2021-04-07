Bragg Gaming Strengthens Foothold in Spain with Casumo

TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2B gaming technology platform provider Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) (" Bragg " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has strengthened its foothold in Spain, launching its award-winning portfolio of ORYX Gaming content with Casumo.

Casumo is the second operator in Spain to launch ORYX’s unique and exclusive RGS content to its customers. The content will include titles already extremely popular within Spain’s land-based sector, such as GAMOMAT’s Red Hot Firepot, La Dolce Vita, and Books & Bulls. Casumo was granted an online licence in Spain in July of 2020.

Since its inception in 2012, Casumo has grown into one of the most distinctive, innovative online casino brands and Sportsbook operators in Europe. Casumo created the world’s first casino adventure by combining the worlds of social and real money gaming, where players collect both wins and points for every round they play. Casumo has more than 300 employees located in Malta, Gibraltar, London, Copenhagen and Spain, and is available to players in many global jurisdictions, including the UK, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Spain and Canada. Casumo holds licenses in Malta and the UK.

Spain is the latest in a number of major jurisdictions where ORYX has been certified and has launched. The Spanish online gaming market has seen strong growth since it opened in 2011, and the online casino sector now represents nearly 40 per cent of market gross gaming revenue.

“Expansion into new markets is a significant pillar in our strategic plan, so we are thrilled to strengthen our Spanish presence with Casumo,” said Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “Casumo is the perfect partner for us as they have quickly established themself as a fun and entertaining casino brand, and we look forward to working together to further enhance their offering. This partnership will also open the door to further partnerships in Spain, as we see great potential in this market going forward.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.