 
checkAd

Silo Pharma Finalizes Sublicense Deal for its Targeted Psilocybin Cancer Therapeutic Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 14:01  |  18   |   |   

Agreement to explore the use of Silo Pharma’s Novel Peptide

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psilocybin as a therapeutic, today announced that it has finalized an agreement to sublicense the technology covered by its recently announced provisional patent applications filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent applications pertain to Silo Pharma’s novel and proprietary central nervous system (CNS) homing peptides for use in the therapeutic treatment of pain from neuroinflammation in cancer patients.

Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma, Inc, stated “We are excited about the next steps of this relationship and the sublicense culminates the previous Letter of Intent announced earlier in February. We are pleased to have a broader team of industry participants working to explore and expand the use of our novel peptides. As a company, we believe that Silo Pharma’s greatest purpose is to create value for its shareholders while working diligently to develop a new novel class of therapeutics for patients suffering from debilitating afflictions, such as cancer.”

About Silo Pharma 
Silo Pharma. Inc. is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry.  For more information, visit www.silopharma.com

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Hayden IR 
Brett Maas 
646-536-7331 
Email: brett@haydenir.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silo Pharma Finalizes Sublicense Deal for its Targeted Psilocybin Cancer Therapeutic Technology Agreement to explore the use of Silo Pharma’s Novel Peptide Englewood Cliffs, NJ, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psilocybin as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration