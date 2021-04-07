 
GTT Supports SGN's Cloud Transformation with Managed Network and Security Services

MCLEAN, Va., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that SGN, owner of one of the UK’s largest gas distribution networks, has renewed and extended its agreement with GTT for cloud networking services. SGN distributes natural and green gas to 5.9 million homes and businesses across Scotland, southern England and Northern Ireland. GTT will continue to provide SGN with high-performance and resilient cloud connectivity, WAN and LAN services, and DDoS mitigation, as well as increase the scope of professional services delivered in support of its cloud transformation strategy.

GTT has been a strategic partner to SGN since 2017. GTT’s high-performance network services enable SGN employees to securely connect with the automated and scalable multi-cloud environment supporting its business, whether working in the office, on-site or remotely. GTT’s professional services team provides expert guidance and management to help drive SGN’s cloud transformation strategy forward in collaboration with a variety of technology services providers.

SGN has undertaken a multiyear cloud transformation to migrate the vast majority of its IT services to the cloud, improving business efficiency and employee productivity. A key aim of the project is to enhance levels of network security, availability and resilience, as well as to pursue new agile ways of working and digital innovation.

“We chose GTT as our strategic partner due to its advanced cloud networking expertise and broad portfolio of services, which are critical to the success of our ‘all-in’ cloud transformation strategy,” said Andrew Quail, Director of IT and Innovation at SGN. “Over the years, we’ve built a strong collaborative relationship with GTT, implementing solutions that enable our network infrastructure to adapt as our company and operating environment changes. The cloud connectivity GTT provides has been essential for us, supporting almost 50 percent of our workforce who have been working very successfully and securely from home from the start of the pandemic. GTT has been hugely effective by proactively sharing its expertise and insights, helping us to transform and achieve our goals as we continue to innovate and compete in a dynamic marketplace.”

“SGN’s digital transformation is impressive, and GTT is proud to provide secure and resilient connectivity to support its business, employees and customers,” said Tom Homer, GTT Division President, Europe. “We value our strategic partnership with SGN and look forward to continuing to support its next phase of IT transformation with our secure cloud networking and professional services capability.”

About GTT
GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

About SGN

The SGN Group owns one of the UK’s largest and most innovative gas distribution networks, operating across Scotland, southern England and Northern Ireland. SGN serves 5.9 million customers and employs approximately 3,900 skilled people. For more information on SGN, please visit www.sgn.co.uk.

