 
checkAd

Allena Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mark J. Fitzpatrick to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

NEWTON, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced the appointment of Mark J. Fitzpatrick to its board of directors.

“Mark is an experienced industry executive, who has led financial strategy at biopharmaceutical companies across all stages of development,” said Louis Brenner, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Allena Pharmaceuticals. “His extensive experience working with late-stage, rare disease companies will be particularly valuable as we continue to advance our ongoing Phase 3 URIROX-2 clinical trial and begin preparing for the potential launch of reloxaliase as a first-in-class treatment for enteric hyperoxaluria.”

Mr. Fitzpatrick brings over 30 years of operational and financial management experience to Allena. Most recently, he spent six years at Chiasma, Inc. where he served initially as Chief Financial Officer and subsequently President and Chief Executive Officer, and played an integral role in securing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of MYCAPSSA for the treatment of acromegaly. Prior to Chiasma, he served as Chief Financial Officer for several biopharmaceutical companies. In these roles, Mr. Fitzpatrick raised over $1.5 billion in both public and private equity and debt financings, and helped negotiate strategic collaborations with both large pharmaceutical companies and commercial contract manufacturers. Mr. Fitzpatrick began his career at Arthur Andersen LLP and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Boston College.

“I am delighted to join Allena’s board of directors,” said Mr. Fitzpatrick. “Based on the data generated to date and its unique mechanism of action, I believe reloxaliase has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, providing patients with the first therapeutic option specifically developed for their disease. I am eager to lend my expertise to help advance this program, while also supporting Allena in the development of its broader pipeline, including ALLN-346 for the treatment of patients with hyperuricemia and chronic kidney disease.”

Seite 1 von 3
Allena Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allena Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mark J. Fitzpatrick to its Board of Directors NEWTON, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Allena Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update