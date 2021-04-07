Allena Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mark J. Fitzpatrick to its Board of Directors

“Mark is an experienced industry executive, who has led financial strategy at biopharmaceutical companies across all stages of development,” said Louis Brenner, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Allena Pharmaceuticals. “His extensive experience working with late-stage, rare disease companies will be particularly valuable as we continue to advance our ongoing Phase 3 URIROX-2 clinical trial and begin preparing for the potential launch of reloxaliase as a first-in-class treatment for enteric hyperoxaluria.”

Mr. Fitzpatrick brings over 30 years of operational and financial management experience to Allena. Most recently, he spent six years at Chiasma, Inc. where he served initially as Chief Financial Officer and subsequently President and Chief Executive Officer, and played an integral role in securing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of MYCAPSSA for the treatment of acromegaly. Prior to Chiasma, he served as Chief Financial Officer for several biopharmaceutical companies. In these roles, Mr. Fitzpatrick raised over $1.5 billion in both public and private equity and debt financings, and helped negotiate strategic collaborations with both large pharmaceutical companies and commercial contract manufacturers. Mr. Fitzpatrick began his career at Arthur Andersen LLP and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Boston College.

“I am delighted to join Allena’s board of directors,” said Mr. Fitzpatrick. “Based on the data generated to date and its unique mechanism of action, I believe reloxaliase has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, providing patients with the first therapeutic option specifically developed for their disease. I am eager to lend my expertise to help advance this program, while also supporting Allena in the development of its broader pipeline, including ALLN-346 for the treatment of patients with hyperuricemia and chronic kidney disease.”