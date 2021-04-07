 
Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

07.04.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Presentation Information:
Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Time: 1:30 PM ET
Webcast:  A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the company’s website at www.cidara.com.

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications
(203) 430-9545
pbursey@lifescicomms.com




Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.04.21
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the Prevention and Treatment of Influenza
01.04.21
Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
71
CDTX (MKap $88 M) (Cash $54 M) Attraktive Pipeline