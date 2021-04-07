 
SiTime Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after market close.

Rajesh Vashist, SiTime’s chief executive officer, and Art Chadwick, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the investor relations section of the company’s website at investor.sitime.com.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Dial-in: 1-844-467-7657
International Dial-in: +1-414-238-9725
Conference ID: 5161786

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through May 11, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID 5161786.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
1-949-224-3874 | 1-214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Art Chadwick
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com


