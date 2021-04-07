 
Epazz Holdings ZenaTech Patent-Pending Drone Technology Releases Video of Production Version Prototype Flying; Preparing for Beta Testing in Ireland this May

CHICAGO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced that its holdings, ZenaTech, Inc., has released video of its patent-pending Drone Technology on Youtube of its Production Prototype flying. To view the video click on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3KaX9JcU3Q 

The production version prototype will be shipped to Ireland for Beta Testing and demonstration to potential customers in May 2021.

ZenaDrone 1000 will be a workhorse for hemp farms. The drones will have multiple functions and features to scan fields and remove male hemp plants to double female hemp production. The feedback we received from our trip to Ireland has provided us an opportunity to extend our technology to include tracking livestock and testing soil samples.

One area ZenaDrone is considering for marketing 24/7 coverage is livestock and wildlife protection. ZenaDrone multispectral sensors have the capability to be modified to create a tracking system for each animal. Although further research and development are required, the company believes that facial recognition technology can be used on animals.  

Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz and ZenaPay, said, “The charging pad is key to autonomous drone activities. We believe the technology can be licensed to other drone companies, but for now the charging pad will be available for ZenaDrone. Our agreements with pre-order customers will demonstrate the benefits of the ZenaPay Autonomous Drone Farming Software and the efficiency gained from tracking plant growth from seed to harvest.”

If you are interested in pre-ordering our ZenaDrone farm solution, please go to www.zenadrone.com

Epazz will provide daily updates on the drone’s development and the company on its Twitter page. You can visit the Epazz Twitter page at https://www.twitter.com/epazz.

About ZenaTech Inc. (www.zenadrone.com)

ZenaTech Inc. is a drone smart hemp farming solution that monitors the plant life cycle from growth to sale. In accordance with government regulations for quality assurance measures, ZenaPay tracks, monitors and calculates plant life cycles in real time, providing accurate data extraction for management and auditing reports and certifying the plant life cycle from start to its targeted purpose.

About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex (room scheduling software) and DeskFlex (an applicant-tracking system).

SAFE HARBOR

This is the “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking statements such as “May,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue” (or the negatives thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

For more information, please contact
Investor Relations
investors@epazz.net
(312) 955-8161
www.epazz.com


