Cytta Premiers Exciting new Website and Scintillating Cytta Show Double Feature

Watch Baywatch Lifeguards and IGAN drone rescue paired with Cytta Corporate and Product Analysis

Las Vegas , April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- --Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA ) is pleased to announce the Company’s newly designed and updated website at https://cytta.com/ is up and running and showcasing the company’s products. The Team was striving to create a more illustrative and interactive experience for those interested in our technology. Visit the site and schedule a demonstration of our exciting SUPR and IGAN technologies



Cytta Corp. is pleased to announce that the newest version of the “Cytta Show” entitled “ The CYTTA team talks about stock market Investing in digital video streaming technology today. ” has now been posted for general distribution at Cytta Corp YouTube Channel . This crowd-pleasing episode of the “Cytta Show” features Cytta’s CEO and CTO, discussing how our digital media network and cloud streaming products are being introduced into the IT marketplace They also opine extemporaneously about Cytta’s vision, products, stock market progress, competitive advantages, marketplace, and many other scintillating facts and figures that make this entire show a must watch for the entire family.

Additionally, we have also released the Director’s cut of our extremely popular Operation Baywatch video wherein Team Cytta joined with the Los Angeles Fire Department and the current Baywatch Lifeguards to test our IGAN incident command system along with a drone deployed lifejacket. Click the hyperlink to watch “ Operation Baywatch. Edited edition. Drowning subject saved by a Drone. This is a drill " Watch while the hapless drowning victim is rescued by a drone. Unfortunately, none of the original cast of Baywatch appear in our video, and any resemblance to Cytta Team members is purely coincidental.

Cytta technologies are market ready solutions for today’s communication needs and our technologies are providing numerous industries with new mechanisms for increasing their communications capabilities.

Cytta’s immediate results and longer-term strategy map are focused market drivers that will evolve from forces such as video streaming, increased resolution and need for realtime connectivity of multiple parties. First Responders, Emergency Services, Industrial and Environmental services, Medical Service Providers, and Defense and Security groups will drive all groups to change their less advanced connectivity delivery models, to our proactive, technology-enhanced solutions. Cytta envisions its total array of customers to include all the above groups in transformative collaboration for communication and connectivity solutions, in America and, ultimately, internationally.