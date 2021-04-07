 
checkAd

Cytta Premiers Exciting new Website and Scintillating Cytta Show Double Feature

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Watch Baywatch Lifeguards and IGAN drone rescue paired with Cytta Corporate and Product Analysis

Las Vegas , April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- --Cytta Corp (OTCPINK: CYCA) is pleased to announce the Company’s newly designed and updated website at https://cytta.com/ is up and running and showcasing the company’s products. The Team was striving to create a more illustrative and interactive experience for those interested in our technology. Visit the site and schedule a demonstration of our exciting SUPR and IGAN technologies 

Cytta Corp. is pleased to announce that the newest version of the “Cytta Show” entitled “The CYTTA team talks about stock market Investing in digital video streaming technology today.” has now been posted for general distribution at Cytta Corp YouTube Channel. This crowd-pleasing episode of the “Cytta Show” features Cytta’s CEO and CTO, discussing how our digital media network and cloud streaming products are being introduced into the IT marketplace They also opine extemporaneously about Cytta’s vision, products, stock market progress, competitive advantages, marketplace, and many other scintillating facts and figures that make this entire show a must watch for the entire family.

Additionally, we have also released the Director’s cut of our extremely popular Operation Baywatch video wherein Team Cytta joined with the Los Angeles Fire Department and the current Baywatch Lifeguards to test our IGAN incident command system along with a drone deployed lifejacket. Click the hyperlink to watch “Operation Baywatch. Edited edition. Drowning subject saved by a Drone. This is a drill" Watch while the hapless drowning victim is rescued by a drone. Unfortunately, none of the original cast of Baywatch appear in our video, and any resemblance to Cytta Team members is purely coincidental.

Cytta technologies are market ready solutions for today’s communication needs and our technologies are providing numerous industries with new mechanisms for increasing their communications capabilities.

Cytta’s immediate results and longer-term strategy map are focused market drivers that will evolve from forces such as video streaming, increased resolution and need for realtime connectivity of multiple parties.  First Responders, Emergency Services, Industrial and Environmental services, Medical Service Providers, and Defense and Security groups will drive all groups to change their less advanced connectivity delivery models, to our proactive, technology-enhanced solutions. Cytta envisions its total array of customers to include all the above groups in transformative collaboration for communication and connectivity solutions, in America and, ultimately, internationally.

Seite 1 von 2


Cytta Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cytta Premiers Exciting new Website and Scintillating Cytta Show Double Feature Watch Baywatch Lifeguards and IGAN drone rescue paired with Cytta Corporate and Product AnalysisLas Vegas , April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - -Cytta Corp (OTCPINK: CYCA) is pleased to announce the Company’s newly designed and updated website at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Cytta’s IGAN System Helps First Responders Achieve Daily Record Setting Vaccination Totals
10.03.21
Texas Covid Vaccination Program Utilizing IGAN Screens on the YouTube Cytta Show