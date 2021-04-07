 
checkAd

TransUnion to Enter $119 Billion U.S. Gambling Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

TransUnion Gaming Services to provide identity, fraud and marketing solutions to operators

CHICAGO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today its entrance into the U.S. gaming market through its operating subsidiary, TransUnion Gaming Services LLC, with the intention of providing identity, fraud and marketing solutions to operators across several states. TransUnion will build upon its 12-year history in this industry, most notably in the United Kingdom, to expand its footprint to the $119 billion* U.S. gambling market. Subject to all applicable regulatory approvals, TransUnion Gaming Services will support online sports betting, daily fantasy sports, as well as operators and casinos.

TransUnion Gaming Services will help operators throughout the entire player journey, from acquisition to onboarding and verification while providing their players a friction-right experience. Its solutions will address industry fraud, such as bonus abuse, while protecting player accounts and offering reduced login friction.

Such solutions will be provided through TruValidate, TransUnion’s flagship identity proofing, risk-based authentication and fraud analytics solution suite. TruValidate unites personal and digital data into one of the most comprehensive data identity platforms in the world.

“TransUnion will bring its long international history in the gaming markets to the U.S., where we will leverage our expertise to provide great experiences to both players and businesses,” said Steve Chaouki, President of U.S. Markets at TransUnion. “As trusted stewards of data, consumer privacy and experience quality are always top of mind. We will deliver capabilities and solutions that allow our customers to more seamlessly comply with regulations while delivering high consumer satisfaction.”

As competition increases in the gaming industry, TransUnion Gaming Services also will offer its digital marketing solutions to help operators understand, resolve and optimize their initiatives to better reach players. These digital marketing solutions leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide data-driven insights, allowing operators to connect insights throughout the audience development and activation process.

“We have plans to rapidly grow our business in the U.S., leveraging years of global expertise in the industry and new solutions that will make us a key contributor in this market,” said Glen Goldstein, TransUnion’s Diversified Markets EVP and President of TransUnion Gaming Services. “Ultimately, our entrance into the U.S. market will afford more trustworthy relationships between operators and their players.”

While TransUnion has been at the forefront of gaming solutions in the U.K. market, helping operators protect players through better data and actionable insights while promoting responsible gaming, it now seeks to capitalize upon that success through TransUnion Gaming Services in the U.S. In the U.K., TransUnion has serviced 84 million transactions for top gaming brands related to identity verification, fraud and responsible gaming.

TransUnion Gaming Services is in the process of applying for multiple state licenses to work with U.S. operators to offer them scale and reduce their third-party costs.

For more information about TransUnion’s gaming business, please click here.

*https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gambling-industry-301107436.html

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg
  TransUnion
   
E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com
   
Telephone 312-972-6646

 


TransUnion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TransUnion to Enter $119 Billion U.S. Gambling Market TransUnion Gaming Services to provide identity, fraud and marketing solutions to operatorsCHICAGO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today its entrance into the U.S. gaming market through its operating subsidiary, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
One Year after COVID-19 Pandemic Declared, New TransUnion Research Shows Digital Fraud Attempts from Canada Have Increased
01.04.21
TransUnion Announces Earnings Release Date for First Quarter 2021 Results
23.03.21
One Year after COVID-19, New TransUnion Research Shows Digital Fraud Attempts Against Businesses Have Increased by 46%
16.03.21
Positive Signs Abound Even as Many Household Incomes Still Negatively Impacted by COVID-19
11.03.21
Healthcare Providers and Payers Rank Top Data Challenges Amid Pandemic
11.03.21
TransUnion to Present at BofA Securities Information Services Conference
09.03.21
CORRECTION -- Uptick in Auto Insurance Shopping Follows Uneven Activity for Most of 2020
09.03.21
Uptick in Auto Insurance Shopping Follows Uneven Activity for Most of 2020