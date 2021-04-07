 
checkAd

Myconic Capital Appoints Adam Deffett as Vice President of Capital Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myconic Capital Corp. (formerly, Auralite Investments Inc.) (CSE: MEDI) (the "Company" or "Myconic") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Adam Deffett, CFA, as Vice President of Capital Markets & Communications. Mr. Deffett will lead the Company’s internal capital markets initiatives, as well as associated infrastructure and M&A activity with a goal of amplifying its presence across industry and institutional channels.

“Myconic continues to effectively manage its existing investment portfolio, while evaluating accretive clinical consolidation investment opportunities; underpinned by EBITDA and experienced operators,” commented Adam Deffett. “I look forward to working with Myconic’s C-Suite to expand their capital markets strategies and M&A tactics, in accordance with its existing investment policy and in pursuit of providing significant value to our stakeholders.”

Adam Deffett is a senior capital markets professional with over 15 years of experience in the Canadian equity markets. Adam began his career at RBC Capital Markets and has held senior positions in both sales and trading at various Canadian banks and independent dealers, most recently as Managing Director and Head of Institutional Sales at Laurentian Bank. He has extensive experience in capital raising, shareholder communication and capital markets strategy. Adam also has experience in regulated industries, advising several companies in the cannabis sector before joining a publicly listed company as Senior VP, Corporate Development. Adam graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary and is a CFA Charterholder. 

ABOUT MYCONIC

Myconic Capital Corp is an investment issuer with a diversified portfolio that is focused on emerging companies active in the high-tech, real estate, cannabis, mining and health & wellness sectors.

On behalf of:

MYCONIC CAPITAL CORP.

"Robert Meister"

Robert Meister
CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Robert Meister
Tel: 604-351-6647
Or Email: rob@auraliteinvestments.com
https://myconiccapital.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding any of the Myconic holdings or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and future prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.


Myconic Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Myconic Capital Appoints Adam Deffett as Vice President of Capital Markets VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Myconic Capital Corp. (formerly, Auralite Investments Inc.) (CSE: MEDI) (the "Company" or "Myconic") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Adam Deffett, CFA, as Vice …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.04.21
Myconic Capital Corp. Signs Letter of Intent for Acquisition of NY Ketamine Medical Practice, PLLC
10.03.21
Myconic Capital Corp. Signs Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy, PLLC