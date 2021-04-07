Murphy USA Kicks Off ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ Cause Campaign for Boys & Girls Clubs of America on April 7

EL DORADO, Ariz., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is excited to announce the next phase of their ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign for Boys & Girls Clubs of America beginning today in all Murphy USA and Murphy Express sites across 25 states. Funds from the multi-phase campaign will help support Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s mission of enabling all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. In addition to the $1.5 million already raised to support Boys and Girls Clubs, Murphy USA, as a national partner, is committed to raising an additional $500,000 during their campaign in 2021.

This is the second year the company has launched this campaign at all Murphy USA and Express stores; raising more than $1.5 million to date

“Giving back is part of our broader mission and commitment as an organization to our team members, customers, and communities. We are passionate about providing opportunities for the next generation,” said Andrew Clyde, President, and CEO of Murphy USA. “That’s why we are proud to be a national partner of Boys and Girls Clubs of America, supporting local clubs where we operate through our 'Great Futures Fueled Here' campaign. In the second year of our partnership, we will again leverage our team members across the chain to encourage customers to “Round-up” their purchases to provide much needed funding to their local Boys and Girls Clubs. This financial support helps to provide youth in our communities with the essential tools for cultivating a successful future.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a youth advocacy organization working to ensure that all kids and teens have the same opportunities to succeed in life. After-school programs at Boys & Girls Clubs support the learning young people do during the school day; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some Clubs are now open all day providing virtual learning support. Serving 4.6 million young people annually, Clubs ensure all youth have the resources they need to achieve a great future – including a safe, supportive environment with caring adult mentors.

"As we begin to emerge from this crisis, it's critical that young people continue to get the support and resources they need to be successful," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are so thankful to have Murphy USA and its customers as dedicated advocates for our mission. Their support will help maintain consistency of providing safe and affordable high-quality programming to our youth and their communities."