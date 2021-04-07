 
X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Details are as follows:
Conference: 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, April 12, 2021
Time: 2:15 PM ET
Presentation Webcast Link

A live webcast of the presentation from the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference will be available on the investors section of the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com.   After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website for approximately 90 days.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The company’s lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with Severe Congenital Neutropenia. X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is discovering and developing additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

Investors and Media: 
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Mónica Rouco Molina
Senior Account Executive
LifeSci Communications
mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com 


Disclaimer

