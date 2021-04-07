First Quantum Provides Notice of First Quarter 2021 Results
TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“FQM” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) will release first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:00 am (EDT).
Conference call and webcast details:
|Toll-free North America:
|1-800-952-5114
|Toronto Local and International:
|416-406-0743
|Toll-free UK:
|00-80042228835
|Passcode:
|4713108#
|Webcast:
|www.first-quantum.com
Conference call replay:
|Toll-free North America:
|1-800-408-3053
|Toronto Local and International:
|905-694-9451
|Passcode:
|8666906#
The conference call replay will be available from April 28, 2021 until 11:59 pm ET on May 12, 2021.
For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:
Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com
