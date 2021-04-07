 
Infobip Rated Tier One SMS Firewall Vendor in Mobile Operator Survey by ROCCO Research

LONDON and VODNJAN, Croatia, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global engagement solutions and telco services provider Infobip announced today it has been rated Tier One SMS firewall vendor in the annual survey of mobile operators worldwide conducted by ROCCO Research.

In a survey of 215 mobile network operators from 109 countries, Infobip placed in the top two overall rating of providers with a score of 4.38 out of a possible 5 and topped the ratings in performance and leadership categories. This marks Infobip's fourth consecutive appearance in the top tier of SMS firewall vendors worldwide, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable and high-performing provider of SMS traffic filtering and monetization solutions.

ROCCO Research methodology includes impartial and transparent surveys aimed at mobile operators, asking them about the performance of vendors from various telco services, and producing detailed reports with ratings in various technical and commercial categories. In the past, Infobip has consistently topped the ratings for A2P SMS services provider in both mobile operator and enterprise surveys also conducted by ROCCO Research.

"We're absolutely delighted with the findings of this year's SMS firewall vendor survey by ROCCO. Our mobile operator partners have recognized the efforts we put into building a comprehensive ecosystem that combines cutting edge development of filtering solutions with a proactive approach to traffic monetization. We're also pleased that the survey highlighted further growth and innovation areas that complement our vision for the future," said Infobip founder and CEO Silvio Kutic.

Founder and chairman of ROCCO Group, Jason Bryan concludes: "Once again we find another reason to celebrate the performance and leadership of Infobip, a company greatly admired by the Mobile Operator community. Featuring again in ROCCO's fourth annual SMS Firewall Vendor Benchmarking study, Infobip has grown to become a leader in SMS Firewall on several key KPIs based on the feedback of MNOs globally."

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. 

With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 65+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 190+ countries connected directly to over 650 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

  • Best A2P SMS provider for the fourth year running by mobile operators and enterprises in ROCCO's annual Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report
  • Best CPaaS Provider of the Year, Best RCS Provider of the Year, and Mover & Shaker in Telco Innovation at the 2021 Juniper Digital Awards 

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482692/Infobip_ROCCO.jpg

 



