Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Sales growth in the first quarter of 2021 above capital markets expectations

According to its provisional figures, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, achieved a substantial increase in organic Group sales of 6.3% (sales of €1,945 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which is above current capital markets expectations. Organic sales in the Consumer business segment climbed by 2.7% year-on-year (sales of €1,548 million), in particular driven by Beiersdorf's skin care business performing above market. The tesa business segment gained organic sales growth of 23.6% (sales of €397 million) primarily as a result of strong demand in its industrial business (Electronics and Automotive).

At this stage, a reliable full-year forecast for 2021 is still difficult in light of the limited visibility related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no changes to the forecast published in February 2021: In 2021, Beiersdorf anticipates positive sales growth in both business segments and at Group level; the EBIT margin is expected to remain at prior year's level in the Consumer business segment and in the Group (prior year Group: 12.9%; prior year Consumer: 12.3%), but to fall short of the prior year in the tesa business segment (prior year: 15.4%).

The company's quarterly statement from January through March 2021 will be released on April 28, 2021.

