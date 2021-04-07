 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Sales growth in the first quarter of 2021 above capital markets expectations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.04.2021, 14:24  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Sales growth in the first quarter of 2021 above capital markets expectations

07-Apr-2021 / 14:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sales growth in the first quarter of 2021 above capital markets expectations

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Beiersdorf AG!
Short
Basispreis 95,00€
Hebel 14,17
Ask 0,52
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 83,39€
Hebel 13,74
Ask 0,74
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

According to its provisional figures, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, achieved a substantial increase in organic Group sales of 6.3% (sales of €1,945 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which is above current capital markets expectations. Organic sales in the Consumer business segment climbed by 2.7% year-on-year (sales of €1,548 million), in particular driven by Beiersdorf's skin care business performing above market. The tesa business segment gained organic sales growth of 23.6% (sales of €397 million) primarily as a result of strong demand in its industrial business (Electronics and Automotive).

At this stage, a reliable full-year forecast for 2021 is still difficult in light of the limited visibility related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no changes to the forecast published in February 2021: In 2021, Beiersdorf anticipates positive sales growth in both business segments and at Group level; the EBIT margin is expected to remain at prior year's level in the Consumer business segment and in the Group (prior year Group: 12.9%; prior year Consumer: 12.3%), but to fall short of the prior year in the tesa business segment (prior year: 15.4%).

The company's quarterly statement from January through March 2021 will be released on April 28, 2021.




Contact:
Dr. Jens Geißler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000

Anke Schmidt
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516

07-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Unnastraße 48
20245 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 4909-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 4909-34 34
E-mail: kontakt@Beiersdorf.com
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com
ISIN: DE0005200000
WKN: 520000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1181940

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1181940  07-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1181940&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBeiersdorf Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ► Beiersdorf: Auf Welt-Niveau ◄
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Sales growth in the first quarter of 2021 above capital markets expectations DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Development of Sales Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Sales growth in the first quarter of 2021 above capital markets expectations 07-Apr-2021 / 14:24 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx bekannt gegeben hat, dass Aviptadil für die Aufnahme in eine von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric plant Börsengang und Notierung in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält Aufträge über 68 MW von Energiequelle aus Finnland
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE substantially increases contribution margin 2 in Q1 2021 and achieves 53.7% of ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION BERICHTET ÜBER MARKTEINFÜHRUNG VON BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) DURCH HANA ...
EQS-News: Relief engagiert Jan-Jaap Scherpbier von Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. als Berater für ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gläubigerausschuss stimmt Veräußerung zu. Endgültige Insolvenzquote ...
EQS-News: HSL Fund built up attractive residential property portfolio with more than 500 apartments in 2020 ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia upgrades St. Gallen city expressway as part of joint venture
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-DD: Porsche Automobil Holding SE deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das Geschäftsjahr 2021 startet mit neuem Rekordergebnis im ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: ElringKlinger AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Schalke 04 beschließt Emission einer Unternehmensanleihe zur Refinanzierung der Anleihe ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:24 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Umsatzwachstum im 1. Quartal 2021 über Erwartung des Kapitalmarkts (deutsch)
14:24 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Umsatzwachstum im 1. Quartal 2021 über Erwartung des Kapitalmarkts
10:37 Uhr
BERENBERG belässt BEIERSDORF AG auf 'Hold'
06.04.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax steigt erstmals über 15 300 Punkte
06.04.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax setzt Rally mit Sprung über 15 300 Punkten fort
06.04.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Starke Wirtschaftsdaten treiben Dax-Rekordrally voran
06.04.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Konjunkturoptimismus treibt Dax auf Rekord
06.04.21
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Konjunkturoptimismus treibt Dax-Rekordlauf an
03.04.21
SPAC-Aktien mit bald 10 Milliarden Dollar Umsatz für 1.000 % Rendite
02.04.21
DAX über 15.000 Punkte: Ist die Beiersdorf-Aktie jetzt ein Kauf?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
407
► Beiersdorf: Auf Welt-Niveau ◄