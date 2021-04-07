DGAP-Adhoc Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Sales growth in the first quarter of 2021 above capital markets expectations
Sales growth in the first quarter of 2021 above capital markets expectations
According to its provisional figures, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, achieved a substantial increase in organic Group sales of 6.3% (sales of €1,945 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which is above current capital markets expectations. Organic sales in the Consumer business segment climbed by 2.7% year-on-year (sales of €1,548 million), in particular driven by Beiersdorf's skin care business performing above market. The tesa business segment gained organic sales growth of 23.6% (sales of €397 million) primarily as a result of strong demand in its industrial business (Electronics and Automotive).
At this stage, a reliable full-year forecast for 2021 is still difficult in light of the limited visibility related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no changes to the forecast published in February 2021: In 2021, Beiersdorf anticipates positive sales growth in both business segments and at Group level; the EBIT margin is expected to remain at prior year's level in the Consumer business segment and in the Group (prior year Group: 12.9%; prior year Consumer: 12.3%), but to fall short of the prior year in the tesa business segment (prior year: 15.4%).
The company's quarterly statement from January through March 2021 will be released on April 28, 2021.
Contact:
Dr. Jens Geißler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 5000
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 18 5000
Anke Schmidt
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (40) 4909 2001
Fax: +49 (40) 4909 2516
