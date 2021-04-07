SAIC Wins $3.6 Billion U.S. Army Contract for Engineering Services Supporting Hardware-in-the-Loop and Modeling & Simulation Development

The U.S. Army awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a $3.6 billion contract to continue providing engineering services supporting hardware-in-the-loop (HWIL) and modeling & simulation development for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM AvMC), Software, Simulation, Systems Engineering and Integration (S3I) Directorate.

The potential eight-year contract, with a possible six-month extension, enables SAIC to continue providing engineering services supporting the full life cycle for AvMC HWIL techniques for development and testing of embedded systems, as well as for force protection, trainers, and virtual, interactive and multimedia systems. These products include systems, subsystems, components and software versions and hardware configurations that meet a measurable and testable set of requirements.