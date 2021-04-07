Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Q1 Revenue Growth

Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE: ARB) (OTCQX: ARBKF) announced today that the company has mined 165 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent (together, "BTC") in the month of March compared to 129 BTC in February. This takes the total amount of BTC mined in Q1 to 387 BTC. At the end of March, the company held 764 BTC.

Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in March amounted to $9.1 million compared to $6.04 million in February 2021. Argo generated this income at an average monthly mining margin of approximately 84% percent, up from 81 percent in February 2021. This takes Argo’s mining revenues to $18.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, the company’s most profitable quarter to date. This income has been generated at an average mining margin of approximately 80% for Q1 2021.