Agillic implements changes to the board of directors and issues 105,500 new warrants. Three current and former leading employees exercise warrants

Copenhagen – 7 April 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC), the Copenhagen-based marketing automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company announces, that it has elected Susanne Lund as a new member of the board of directors and has extended its shared-based incentive program with 105,500 new warrants.

On the ordinary annual general meeting 30 March 2021, Susanne Lund was elected as new member of Agillic's board of directors. At the same time, Peter Elbek stepped down from the board of directors.

Says Johnny Henriksen, chair of Agillic: "I am delighted to welcome Susanne Lund to the board of directors and to announce that Agillic has extended the Company's current warrant program as part of the Company's reboot 2.1 strategy. A key element in the strategy itself is a desire to retain and attract critical competencies in Agillic's board. The program incentivises the board of directors and I am satisfied that the new issue has received full support."



The terms and conditions for the share-based incentive programs for the board of directors

The board of directors has allocated 105,500 warrants to the board of directors

Each granted warrant gives a right, but not an obligation, to acquire one share of nominally DKK 0.10 in the Company for a price of DKK 20-25

The warrants will be allocated over a period from 1 May 2021 to 1 April 2024

The warrants can be exercised ordinarily in the period 1 September 2022 to 31 May 2024

The Company's liquidity is unchanged

Provided that all the warrants are allocated and exercised, the dilution effect is 1.1%.

The specific terms of warrants issued by the Company can be found in the articles of association appendix 3.7 - 3.9, an integral part of the Company’s articles of association .



Three current and former leading employees exercise warrants

According to the Company's articles of association appendix 3.3A three current and former leading employees have exercised 169,790 warrants and acquired the same number of shares of nominally DKK 0.10 in the Company

The Company's liquidity increased with DKK 351,465.30 due to the transaction.

