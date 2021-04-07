Chinook Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 AFFINITY Basket Study of Atrasentan in Proteinuric Glomerular Diseases

Data from Initial Patient Cohorts of Phase 2 AFFINITY Study Expected to be Reported in 2022

SEATTLE, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the AFFINITY Study, a phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of atrasentan, a potent and selective inhibitor of the endothelin A receptor, in patients with proteinuric glomerular disease who are at risk of progressive loss of renal function.



“Initiation of the phase 2 AFFINITY Study is an important step in evaluating atrasentan across multiple proteinuric glomerular diseases for which there are currently limited treatment options,” said Alan Glicklich, M.D., chief medical officer of Chinook. “Atrasentan’s proteinuria-lowering, anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory properties have the potential to provide therapeutic benefit in a variety of chronic kidney diseases. Data generated in the AFFINITY Study will help inform the development strategy for atrasentan in these additional indications in parallel to our phase 3 ALIGN Study in IgA nephropathy.”

About the AFFINITY Study

The AFFINITY Study (see www.clinicaltrials.gov, identifier NCT04573920) is a phase 2, open-label, basket study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of atrasentan in patients with proteinuric glomerular disease who are at risk of progressive loss of renal function. Four initial cohorts will consist of patients with: IgA nephropathy (IgAN) with urine protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR) of 0.5 to less than 1.0 g/g, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in combination with an SGLT2 inhibitor. Additional cohorts may be added to the study over time. Approximately 20 patients will be enrolled in each cohort to receive 0.75 mg atrasentan for 52 weeks. Patients in all cohorts will continue receiving a maximally tolerated and stable dose of a RAS inhibitor as standard of care. The AFFINITY Study will enroll patients in the United States, Australia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain.