EANS-Adhoc Palfinger AG / Publication of the Resolution of the Annual General Meeting of April 7, 2021 on the Authorization to Acquire Treasury Shares

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
07.04.2021, 14:45  |  29   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Annual & Special Corporate Meetings/Buybacks
07.04.2021

Bergheim -
FN 33393 h, ISIN AT0000758305

Publication of the resolution of the 33rd Annual General Meeting on April 7,
2021 regarding the authorization to acquire treasury shares in accordance with
Sec. 65 para. 1 sentence 8 as well as para. 1a and 1b of the Stock Corporation
Act in conjunction with Sec. 82 para. 9 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act and
Sec. 3 para. 1 of the Austrian Publication Regulation

The following resolution was adopted under item 8 of the agenda at the Annual
General Meeting of PALFINGER AG in Lengau on April 7, 2021:

a) In accordance with Sec. 65 para. 1 sentence 8 as well as para. 1a and 1b of
the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, the Executive Board is authorized to acquire
no-par value shares of the Company representing up to 10% of the share capital
of the Company for a period of 30 months starting September 20, 2021, i.e. until
March 19, 2024, both on and off the stock exchange, including from individual
shareholders or a single shareholder, for a minimum consideration of EUR 10 (ten
euros) per share and a maximum consideration of EUR 100 (one hundred euros) per
share. Trading in treasury shares is excluded as a purpose for acquiring shares.
The authorization may be exercised in whole or in part or in several
installments and in pursuit of one or more purposes by the Company, by a
subsidiary (Sec. 189a sentence 7 of the Business Code) or by third parties for
the account of the Company.

b) The Executive Board of PALFINGER AG may decide to acquire shares on the stock
exchange, but the Supervisory Board must be informed of this decision after it
has been taken. Off-market acquisition of shares is subject to the prior
approval of the Supervisory Board. In the case of an off-market acquisition of
shares, this can also be executed with the exclusion of the right to sell on a
pro rata basis (reverse exclusion of subscription rights).

c) The Executive Board is authorized for a period of five years from the date of
the resolution in accordance with Sec. 65 para. 1b of the Stock Corporation Act,
with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to provide for the sale or use of
treasury shares other than selling them on the stock exchange or by public
offer, while applying the provisions relating to the exclusion of shareholders'
subscription rights, The authorization may be exercised in whole or in part or
in several installments and in pursuit of one or more purposes by the Company,
by a subsidiary (Sec. 189a sentence 7 of the Business Code) or by third parties
for the account of the Company.

d) The Executive Board is also authorized, with the consent of the Supervisory
Board, to reduce the share capital, if necessary, by retiring these treasury
shares without a further resolution by the Annual General Meeting in accordance
with Sec. 65 para. 1 line 8 last sentence in conjunction with Sec. 122 of the
Stock Corporation Act. The Supervisory Board is authorized to adopt amendments
to the Articles of Association resulting from the retirement of shares.


The Executive Board




Further inquiry note:
Hannes Roither | Group spokesman | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9286/4883133
OTS: Palfinger Holding AG
ISIN: AT0000758305


Disclaimer

