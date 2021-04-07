--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Annual & Special Corporate Meetings/Buybacks07.04.2021Bergheim -FN 33393 h, ISIN AT0000758305Publication of the resolution of the 33rd Annual General Meeting on April 7,2021 regarding the authorization to acquire treasury shares in accordance withSec. 65 para. 1 sentence 8 as well as para. 1a and 1b of the Stock CorporationAct in conjunction with Sec. 82 para. 9 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act andSec. 3 para. 1 of the Austrian Publication RegulationThe following resolution was adopted under item 8 of the agenda at the AnnualGeneral Meeting of PALFINGER AG in Lengau on April 7, 2021:a) In accordance with Sec. 65 para. 1 sentence 8 as well as para. 1a and 1b ofthe Austrian Stock Corporation Act, the Executive Board is authorized to acquireno-par value shares of the Company representing up to 10% of the share capitalof the Company for a period of 30 months starting September 20, 2021, i.e. untilMarch 19, 2024, both on and off the stock exchange, including from individualshareholders or a single shareholder, for a minimum consideration of EUR 10 (teneuros) per share and a maximum consideration of EUR 100 (one hundred euros) pershare. Trading in treasury shares is excluded as a purpose for acquiring shares.The authorization may be exercised in whole or in part or in severalinstallments and in pursuit of one or more purposes by the Company, by asubsidiary (Sec. 189a sentence 7 of the Business Code) or by third parties forthe account of the Company.b) The Executive Board of PALFINGER AG may decide to acquire shares on the stockexchange, but the Supervisory Board must be informed of this decision after ithas been taken. Off-market acquisition of shares is subject to the priorapproval of the Supervisory Board. In the case of an off-market acquisition ofshares, this can also be executed with the exclusion of the right to sell on apro rata basis (reverse exclusion of subscription rights).c) The Executive Board is authorized for a period of five years from the date ofthe resolution in accordance with Sec. 65 para. 1b of the Stock Corporation Act,with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to provide for the sale or use oftreasury shares other than selling them on the stock exchange or by publicoffer, while applying the provisions relating to the exclusion of shareholders'subscription rights, The authorization may be exercised in whole or in part orin several installments and in pursuit of one or more purposes by the Company,by a subsidiary (Sec. 189a sentence 7 of the Business Code) or by third partiesfor the account of the Company.d) The Executive Board is also authorized, with the consent of the SupervisoryBoard, to reduce the share capital, if necessary, by retiring these treasuryshares without a further resolution by the Annual General Meeting in accordancewith Sec. 65 para. 1 line 8 last sentence in conjunction with Sec. 122 of theStock Corporation Act. The Supervisory Board is authorized to adopt amendmentsto the Articles of Association resulting from the retirement of shares.The Executive BoardFurther inquiry note:Hannes Roither | Group spokesman | PALFINGER AGT +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Palfinger AGLamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8A-5020 Salzburgphone: 0662/2281-81101FAX: 0662/2281-81070mail: ir@palfinger.comWWW: www.palfinger.agISIN: AT0000758305indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9286/4883133OTS: Palfinger Holding AGISIN: AT0000758305