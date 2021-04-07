EANS-General Meeting Palfinger AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting
General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution.
announcement.
07.04.2021
PALFINGER AG / Results of the 33rd Annual General Meeting - Dividend
Distribution of EUR 0.45 per Share, Three Members Appointed to the Supervisory
Board, Authorization to Acquire Treasury Shares Approved
Bergheim, April 7, 2021
Today's 33rd Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG, which was held in Lengau
with the virtual participation of 244 shareholders with voting rights, resolved,
among other things, to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.45 per share. This
corresponds to a total dividend payout of around EUR 16.9 million for the fiscal
year 2020. The actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory
Board were ratified and PwC Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was appointed as the
auditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements
for the fiscal year 2021. The Annual General Meeting also re-elected Hannes
Palfinger and Gerhard Rauch to the Supervisory Board. Prof. Dr. Sita Mazumder
was also appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board, succeeding Dr.
Heinrich Dieter Kiener. Prof. Dr. Sita Mazumder was born in Switzerland and has
a strong international track record as a business owner, a long academic career
and, as an economist and computer scientist, also brings professional expertise
in the field of digitalization, among other things. The remuneration report for
the fiscal year 2020 - prepared by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board and
submitted to the Annual General Meeting for voting - was also adopted by the
Annual General Meeting. In addition, the Executive Board was authorized to
acquire treasury shares up to an amount of 10 percent of the share capital on
and off the stock exchange subject to the reverse exclusion of subscription
rights, to sell or use treasury shares other than on the stock exchange or by
means of a public offering subject to the application of the provisions relating
to the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights, and to reduce the share
capital by retiring these treasury shares without any further resolution by the
Annual General Meeting.
