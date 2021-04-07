--------------------------------------------------------------------------------General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of aEurope-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of thisannouncement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------07.04.2021PALFINGER AG / Results of the 33rd Annual General Meeting - DividendDistribution of EUR 0.45 per Share, Three Members Appointed to the SupervisoryBoard, Authorization to Acquire Treasury Shares ApprovedBergheim, April 7, 2021Today's 33rd Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG, which was held in Lengauwith the virtual participation of 244 shareholders with voting rights, resolved,among other things, to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.45 per share. Thiscorresponds to a total dividend payout of around EUR 16.9 million for the fiscalyear 2020. The actions of the members of the Executive Board and the SupervisoryBoard were ratified and PwC Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was appointed as theauditor of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statementsfor the fiscal year 2021. The Annual General Meeting also re-elected HannesPalfinger and Gerhard Rauch to the Supervisory Board. Prof. Dr. Sita Mazumderwas also appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board, succeeding Dr.Heinrich Dieter Kiener. Prof. Dr. Sita Mazumder was born in Switzerland and hasa strong international track record as a business owner, a long academic careerand, as an economist and computer scientist, also brings professional expertisein the field of digitalization, among other things. The remuneration report forthe fiscal year 2020 - prepared by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board andsubmitted to the Annual General Meeting for voting - was also adopted by theAnnual General Meeting. In addition, the Executive Board was authorized toacquire treasury shares up to an amount of 10 percent of the share capital onand off the stock exchange subject to the reverse exclusion of subscriptionrights, to sell or use treasury shares other than on the stock exchange or bymeans of a public offering subject to the application of the provisions relatingto the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights, and to reduce the sharecapital by retiring these treasury shares without any further resolution by theAnnual General Meeting.Further inquiry note:Hannes Roither | Group spokesman | PALFINGER AGT +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Palfinger AGLamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8A-5020 Salzburgphone: 0662/2281-81101FAX: 0662/2281-81070mail: ir@palfinger.comWWW: www.palfinger.agISIN: AT0000758305indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9286/4883144OTS: Palfinger Holding AGISIN: AT0000758305