 
checkAd

Demand For Potable Water Has Been Drastically Increasing Approaching New All Time Highs

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH,  Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In many parts of the world, drinking water is in a high demand… another pandemic fueled problem. Reports say that Over 2 billion people globally lack safe drinking water and estimates show that by 2030, nearly 50 percent of the world's population will live in severe water stress. The demand for economical drinking water is at an all-time high. The growing awareness regarding the adverse health effects of consuming sugary drinks, such as weight gain, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, is supporting the consumption of alternative beverages, such as still and sparkling water. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to rising awareness regarding the importance of hydration. According to a study conducted by the International Bottled Water Association in 2018, it was revealed that 93% of American citizens want bottled water to be sold in most stores selling beverages. A substantial part of the population prefers to quench their thirst using bottled water over other beverages.  A report from Grand View Research projected that the global bottled water market size is expected to reach USD 505.19 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.  Active companies in the market this week include Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW), Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTCPK: RAKR), American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG), Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV).

The Grand View report said that increasing preference for nutrient-fortified water is trending owing to the rising importance of health and wellness among buyers. The water demand has been increasing among restaurants, travelers, working professionals, and for use in households.  "The inclination toward packaged water rather than ordinary water, particularly among younger consumers, drives product sales. Observing this trend, several restaurants are providing bottled water to meet consumer demand; The purified water segment held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2020. According to a United Nations study published in 2018, there are almost 16,000 desalination plants across 177 countries that provide purified water; and that the sparkling water segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028. Sparkling water is also marketed as sparkling drinking water or sparkling mineral water. Water that contains the same amount of carbon dioxide as its source post-treatment is defined as sparkling water."

Seite 1 von 6


American Water Works Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Demand For Potable Water Has Been Drastically Increasing Approaching New All Time Highs Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH,  Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In many parts of the world, drinking water is in a high demand… another pandemic fueled problem. Reports say that Over 2 billion people globally lack safe …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virtual Fitness Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $59,650.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 33.5% ...
Blockchain for Business Evolves: QCHAIN Launch at an Event in Dominican Republic
AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform ...
Rising Awareness about Maintaining Fitness Levels to Boost the Growth Prospects of the Allulose Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR
U.S. Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Former National Rugby League Star & USA Representative Eddy Pettybourne Signs 2-Year Brooklyn Kings ...
Cboe Global Markets Reports March 2021 Trading Volume
Human Horizons Confirms Four HiPhi X Models on Sale Now
Leukapheresis Market worth $91 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Dup15q Syndrome Market Expected to Experience Steady Growth at a CAGR of 23.96% During the Study ...
Titel
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Scotch & Soda Announces The Opening Of Its Largest Store Worldwide In The Netherlands, Featuring ...
Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Aramco and American Concrete Institute announce new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallics in ...
Virtual Fitness Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $59,650.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 33.5% ...
Smart Elevator Market worth $12.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase City of York Wastewater System
05.04.21
Aqua Texas and Essential Foundation Donate $50,000 to Support Winter Storm Recovery Efforts in Texas
05.04.21
Wasser oder Wasserstoff? Hier kommt für jeden die richtige Aktie!
04.04.21
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
01.04.21
American Water Honored by New Jersey Business Magazine & New Jersey Business and Industry Association with 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Award
31.03.21
Missouri American Water Invests $1.9 million in Maryland Heights Pipe Replacement Project along McKelvey Road
29.03.21
New Jersey American Water Signs Agreement to Purchase Egg Harbor City Water and Sewer System
26.03.21
Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | Kursziele, Stops, Limits und der Ausblick
24.03.21
Essential Utilities to Report Earnings for Q1 2021
23.03.21
Illinois American Water Breaks Ground on New Water Treatment Plant, Elevated Water Tower and Water Main Replacements