Demand For Potable Water Has Been Drastically Increasing Approaching New All Time Highs

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In many parts of the world, drinking water is in a high demand… another pandemic fueled problem. Reports say that Over 2 billion people globally lack safe drinking water and estimates show that by 2030, nearly 50 percent of the world's population will live in severe water stress. The demand for economical drinking water is at an all-time high. The growing awareness regarding the adverse health effects of consuming sugary drinks, such as weight gain, obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, is supporting the consumption of alternative beverages, such as still and sparkling water. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to rising awareness regarding the importance of hydration. According to a study conducted by the International Bottled Water Association in 2018, it was revealed that 93% of American citizens want bottled water to be sold in most stores selling beverages. A substantial part of the population prefers to quench their thirst using bottled water over other beverages. A report from Grand View Research projected that the global bottled water market size is expected to reach USD 505.19 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028. Active companies in the market this week include Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW), Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTCPK: RAKR), American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG), Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV).

The Grand View report said that increasing preference for nutrient-fortified water is trending owing to the rising importance of health and wellness among buyers. The water demand has been increasing among restaurants, travelers, working professionals, and for use in households. "The inclination toward packaged water rather than ordinary water, particularly among younger consumers, drives product sales. Observing this trend, several restaurants are providing bottled water to meet consumer demand; The purified water segment held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2020. According to a United Nations study published in 2018, there are almost 16,000 desalination plants across 177 countries that provide purified water; and that the sparkling water segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028. Sparkling water is also marketed as sparkling drinking water or sparkling mineral water. Water that contains the same amount of carbon dioxide as its source post-treatment is defined as sparkling water."